Over 100,000 people sign petition to end Britney Spears' conservatorship

By Sam Prance

The Free Britney petition has gone viral following the release of The New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Thousands of people are supporting Britney Spears by signing and sharing a petition trying to help end her conservatorship.

Last week (Feb 5), Framing Britney Spears aired on Hulu. The New York Times' documentary studies Britney's career at large and how one of the most iconic popstars of all time was forced into a conservatorship in which her career and assets are all controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. It also examines the Free Britney movement and what it seeks to achieve.

READ MORE: Framing Britney Spears: Celebrities show support for Free Britney following documentary

Now, fans all around the world are rallying together in the hopes of helping Britney. Over 100,000 people, including famous faces such as Jameela Jamil, have signed and shared a Free Britney petition which was set up by a fan on change.org.

What is the Free Britney petition and where can I sign?

Britney Spears: 100,000 people sign Free Britney petition to end conservatorship. Picture: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Free Britney petition was set up by a Britney Spears fan named Kody A. two years ago when the '#FreeBritney' hashtag first began gaining traction online. However, it's recently gained thousands more signatures thanks to the publicity provided by the NYT documentary. The petition is made out to Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In the petition, Kody explains: "Our beloved princess of pop, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008. She’s now been under it for 11 long years. It’s time she takes back control of her life and gets rid of all those manipulative, controlling, deceiving, money-hungry & malicious people that are under her."

Kody then adds: "The goal of this petition is to get that C-ship investigated for abuse and ultimately terminated so Britney can finally be free and live her best life."

As it stands, Judge Brenda Penny hasn't responded to the petition but we shall keep you posted with any updates.