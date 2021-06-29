Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears in powerful statement

By Katie Louise Smith

"My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Christina Aguilera has voiced her support for Britney Spears following Britney's public testimony about her conservatorship.

Last week (Jun 23), Britney spoke out against the abuse she's experienced at the hands of her father, her family and her team under the conservatorship. During the hearing, Britney also revealed that she has been forced to tour, medicated against her will and even prevented from having children.

Sharing a picture of herself and Britney when they were children, Christina wrote: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Christina continued: “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.

Concluding her thread of tweets, Christina said: “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.

Christina Aguilera is the latest in a string of celebrities who have spoken publicly in support of Britney on social media, including Mariah Carey, Halsey, Missy Elliott, Khloe Kardashian, Brandy and Tinashe.

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears also took to Instagram yesterday (June 28) to slam the accusations that she had anything to do with Britney’s conservatorship, following criticism from fans online.

In an Instagram story, Jamie Lynn said that she was “proud” of Britney for "using her voice" and for “requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago.”

Jamie Lynn added: “Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to – with a hashtag on a public platform – but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

