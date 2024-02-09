BST Hyde Park 2024: All the headliners, ticket prices and more

By Katie Louise Smith

Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stray Kids and Andrea Bocelli are all headlining the BST Hyde Park 2024 shows.

Summer 2024 is on the way, and so is the return of BST Hyde Park!

In the past, BST Hyde Park has brought the likes of Elton John, Adele, Florence + The Machine, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and so many more incredible artists to the huge stage in the heart of London's Hyde Park.

This year looks set to be another absolute banger with Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli already confirmed for their own shows. But who else will headline and how much do the tickets costs?

Here's everything you need to know about BST Hyde Park 2024, including the headliners and ticket prices.

BST Hyde Park 2024: Stray Kids and Shania Twain amongst headliners. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Scott Legato/Getty Images

When is BST Hyde Park?

BST Hyde Park 2024 will take place in the summer of 2024, with shows already scheduled for early July. Further shows will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

For each show, doors will open at around 2pm for general admission ticket holders, with last entry at 8.30pm. Every show will aim to finish by the 10:30 curfew. (People with 'primary entry' tickets will be allowed to enter around 1pm.)

The 2023 shows took place from 23 June 2023 to 9 July 2023, with huge musical icons headlining their own shows.

The likes of Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Guns N' Roses, Take That and BLACKPINK all took the stage with some pretty incredible special guests. (Sugababes? Gwen Stefani? The Chicks? Sabrina Carpenter? Whew!)

2024 is set to be just as incredible, so keep your eyes locked on social media for all the latest announcements.

BST Hyde Park headliners 2024: The full confirmed line-up (so far)

So far, four headliners for the 2024 BST shows have now been confirmed. Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli will kick things off on July 5th, with the one and only Robbie Williams and icon Shania Twain rounding out the weekend. K-pop sensation Stray Kids will headline their own show one week later.

Expect more headliners, supporting artists and special guests to be announced in the lead up to the shows.

Here's the current BST Hyde Park 2024 schedule:

Friday July 5: Andrea Bocelli (with special guests and full supporting line-up to be announced)

Saturday July 6: Robbie Williams (with special guests and full supporting line-up to be announced)

Sunday July 7: Shania Twain with special guest The Corrs, and more to be announced

Sunday July 14: Stray Kids (with full supporting line-up to be announced)

London - I’m coming back for you baby!! It’s a real privilege to be headlining @BSTHydePark on July 7th ❤️‍🔥



For early ticket access, sign up to my mailer for pre-sale on Monday 12th: https://t.co/F2tlM2yIMf



Tickets on general sale Wednesday 14th. pic.twitter.com/gsSo73U6lM — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 9, 2024

BST Hyde Park 2024 tickets: What time do they go on sale?

Tickets for each of the BST Hyde Park shows go on sale on different days – and they sell out pretty fast! All tickets will be available to purchase on the BST Hyde Park website, AXS and Ticketmaster.

If you're an American Express card holder, you'll be able to access early priority booking for each of the shows.

If you didn't manage to get your hands on a ticket and are looking at buying one through resale, you might want to think twice. Organisers have confirmed that any tickets bought from third-party resale sites will NOT be valid for entry.

BST Hyde Park ticket prices: How much do the tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary in price depending on where you want to stand, and which show you're buying tickets for. And if you're hoping to get closer to the stage, you'll probably be facing quite a big fee for that sought-after ticket.

Based on Ticketmaster's pricing for Stray Kids, here's how much each ticket roughly will cost:

General Admission Standing: £90 - £111

Primary Admission Standing: £111

Gold Circle standing: £197 - £220

Gold VIP Hydeaway: £275 - £325

Diamond VIP Experience: £275 - £325

The most expensive tickets are around £500.

Stray Kids BST Hyde Park ticket prices. pic.twitter.com/vglkKvw3Ia — b (@ethxrealjyh) February 5, 2024

