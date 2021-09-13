Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls saying she shows "too much skin" in Have Mercy video

By Sam Prance

Chlöe defended her popular new Have Mercy video in a recent Instagram Live.

It's official. Chlöe has arrived and she has no time for anyone criticising her for showing skin in her viral 'Have Mercy' video.

Chlöe, aka Chloe Bailey, made her solo debut last Friday. 'Have Mercy' is now the first original song that Chlöe has released, outside of her sister duo Chloe x Halle, and it's already a smash. Not only has already it been featured in almost one million TikTok videos but 'Have Mercy' is currently soaring to the top of streaming and download charts all around the world.

However, alongside all the praise, trolls have accused Chlöe of showing "too much skin" and she's clapped back at them.

Chloe Bailey claps back at Have Mercy “too much skin” criticism. Picture: Parkwood

In an Instagram Live Q&A celebrating the release of the song, someone asked Chlöe: "Why are you showing so much skin?" and she was quick to set them straight. Chlöe said: "Because I can. It's my body and I'm so proud of it and I hope you're proud of yours too." Mic drop.

Chlöe also opened up about the video and song in an MTV interview. She said: "Men can glorify ass in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way. And I think it’s so great how women can claim ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun!"

She added: "I felt really pretty on the shoot days, and I look back, and I’m like, 'That’s not the same person right here,' but it was fun in the moment."

Watch Chlöe's 'Have Mercy' video below.

Chlöe performed 'Have Mercy' live for the first time at the MTV VMAs last night (Sep 12) and stole the show. We can't wait to see what she does next.