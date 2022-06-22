Normani called out for starring in Chris Brown's 'WE (Warm Embrace)' music video

By Jazmin Duribe

"Working with a KNOWN continued abuser, ie Chris Brown, is so very disappointing. Where is the solidarity with domestic violence victims?"

Normani has received backlash for appearing in Chris Brown's latest music video for 'WE (Warm Embrace)'.

On Tuesday (June 21), Chris released his new single 'WE (Warm Embrace)' from his upcoming album Breezy. Although Normani doesn't feature on the song, the Fifth Harmony star played his love interest in the music video and performed a steamy dance routine with him.

Following the video's release, Chris thanked Normani on Instagram Stories: "SPECIAL THANKS TO @normani for being an amazing artist and even greater person. Thanks for believing in me."

Normani also shared a clip from the video on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books. WARM EMBRACE OUT NOW."

Normani criticised for appearing in Chris Brown's new music video. Picture: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Chris Brown via YouTube

However, Normani's appearance in the video shocked her fans considering Chris' controversial past. In 2009, Chris plead guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna was left with visible facial injuries and had to go to hospital.

He has since been involved in physical altercations with Drake and Frank Ocean, been accused of being abusive towards his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, had multiple interactions with the police, and has been accused of being a colourist.

As someone who has modelled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line in the past, people couldn't believe Normani would choose to work with him.

"Normani’s label didn’t want her to be on the Dua Lipa collab but got her in a Chris Brown music video… I know they’re not serious," one person tweeted.

Another said: "Normani working with Chris Brown is all different levels of fucked up considering she’s a savage fenty ambassador and friends with karreuche…TWO EXES."

nobody on normani’s team should have to tell her to not work with chris brown when we all had functioning brains when the abuse happened and he’s had a reputation since. it’s not about her being protected it’s about her supporting him. normani is grown and didn’t care, that’s it. — kristen (not stewart) (@kristenscamp) June 21, 2022

Chloe working with Chris Brown… Normani working with Chris Brown...



What the hell y’all doing?! — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) June 21, 2022

On some real shit, if Normani wasn’t famous would Chris Brown even let her in his section on the club? We’ve all heard about his paper bag test standards. https://t.co/XoNJaZbBOU — Dee (@mosdeedee) June 21, 2022

why would normani do this to her own career 😭 chris brown? seriously?? pic.twitter.com/kt0zVQkqRv — zozo🧣|| fan account || (@zoenchanted) June 21, 2022

Normani & Chloe working with a violent delinquent like Chris Brown is very telling. He also has a long history of degrading BW.



BW are always saving these degenerates nakers & their failing careers. — Platform for the #BW #Elite 💖💖💕 (@BWE_Hub) June 21, 2022

Normani’s label didn’t want her to be on the dua lipa collab but got her in a Chris Brown music video… I know they’re not serious pic.twitter.com/lQHc9No0c5 — Guss 🌙 (@MFreakmennn) June 21, 2022

normani chloe and lizzo all loving chris brown is CRAZY — merc 🇬🇾 (@FILMSHAWTY) June 21, 2022

I love my girls @ChloeBailey & @Normani but them working with a KNOWN continued abuser, ie Chris Brown, is so very disappointing. Where is the solidarity with domestic violence victims. That man has CONTINUED to abuse multiple women, kicks darkskin women outta clubs, etc. Sigh 😥 — Night Skin Nerdy Girl (@NightSkinGirl88) June 21, 2022

Chris brown does not like dark skins what are you doing here NORMANI! https://t.co/gB6JifvFwt — 👩🏾‍🔬 (@MOMOPOTUS) June 21, 2022

Others pointed out that Chris still works with many people in the industry despite his problematic past (his new album features collabs from H.E.R., Ella Mai and Jack Harlow) and Normani should not be singled out.

Normani is wrong for that but where is this energy for Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Pia Mia, Jhene Aiko, Ella Mai, H.E.R., DaniLeigh and many others who have worked with Chris Brown? Many of you support them heavy yet I’ve never seen this energy for them.. — blockiana (@afrorckprincess) June 21, 2022

Everybody and their mama’s done worked with Chris Brown.. but y’all wanna slander Normani. Y’all didn’t do this to Drake when No Guidance dropped. Y’all didn’t even do this to Dani Yellowbone Leigh. I will not tolerate this!!! https://t.co/bom745FoQn — AA (@CupidsAaro) June 22, 2022

