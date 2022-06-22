Normani called out for starring in Chris Brown's 'WE (Warm Embrace)' music video

"Working with a KNOWN continued abuser, ie Chris Brown, is so very disappointing. Where is the solidarity with domestic violence victims?"

Normani has received backlash for appearing in Chris Brown's latest music video for 'WE (Warm Embrace)'.

On Tuesday (June 21), Chris released his new single 'WE (Warm Embrace)' from his upcoming album Breezy. Although Normani doesn't feature on the song, the Fifth Harmony star played his love interest in the music video and performed a steamy dance routine with him.

Following the video's release, Chris thanked Normani on Instagram Stories: "SPECIAL THANKS TO @normani for being an amazing artist and even greater person. Thanks for believing in me."

Normani also shared a clip from the video on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books. WARM EMBRACE OUT NOW."

Normani criticised for appearing in Chris Brown's new music video.
Normani criticised for appearing in Chris Brown's new music video. Picture: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, Chris Brown via YouTube

However, Normani's appearance in the video shocked her fans considering Chris' controversial past. In 2009, Chris plead guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna was left with visible facial injuries and had to go to hospital.

He has since been involved in physical altercations with Drake and Frank Ocean, been accused of being abusive towards his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, had multiple interactions with the police, and has been accused of being a colourist.

As someone who has modelled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line in the past, people couldn't believe Normani would choose to work with him.

"Normani’s label didn’t want her to be on the Dua Lipa collab but got her in a Chris Brown music video… I know they’re not serious," one person tweeted.

Another said: "Normani working with Chris Brown is all different levels of fucked up considering she’s a savage fenty ambassador and friends with karreuche…TWO EXES."

Others pointed out that Chris still works with many people in the industry despite his problematic past (his new album features collabs from H.E.R., Ella Mai and Jack Harlow) and Normani should not be singled out.

