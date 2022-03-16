Concert for Ukraine: Two-hour fundraising event to take place on March 29

Concert for Ukraine. Picture: ITV

By Woodrow Whyte

Concert for Ukraine will bring together names from the world of music to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are to join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and PopBuzz's parent company Global to stage a two hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.

Concert for Ukraine will bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

A line-up of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming days, will take part in the live show, which will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. The show is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.



Additionally, all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

Who are The DEC?

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently.

In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and The DEC's mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response.

The DEC’s 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

How To Donate: