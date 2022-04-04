Doja Cat almost missed accepting her Grammy Award because she was on the toilet

By Jazmin Duribe

"Listen… I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat almost missed accepting her Grammy Award because she was on the toilet.

On Sunday (Apr 3), Doja Cat won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside SZA for their hit single 'Kiss Me More'. The historic win makes Doja and SZA the first Black female duo to win in the category. It's also the first Grammy Award for both artists, who have been nominated previously. Doja received three nominations in 2021 for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, while SZA has received 14 nominations in total.

As you can imagine, it's quite the achievement for both of them but Doja Cat almost missed it while relieving herself. Avril Lavigne had the honour of reading out the winners and she called both Doja Cat and SZA to the stage. SZA, who was on crutches and had to be assisted by Lady Gaga, reached the stage but Doja Cat was missing.

Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She eventually made it, though, and said: "You’ve been in the bathroom for five minutes, are you serious?" Doja, who was a little out of breathe from sprinting to the stage, then replied: "Listen… I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

Doja Cat's timings may have been a little off but she made it eventually and her acceptance speech was incredibly emotional. The 'Need To Know' singer broke down in tears on stage over her win, and said: "SZA, you are everything to me. … You are the epitome of talent. You're a lyricist. You're everything."

She added: "I like to downplay shit, but this? It's a big deal. Thank you, everybody."

The win no doubt hits home even more now considering Doja Cat's recent revelation that she's quitting the music industry for good.

The whole thing stemmed from an issue Doja had with her fans in Paraguay in March. Doja had planned to perform at the Asunciónico festival in the South American country but it was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions. Along the line there were some serious crossed wires, and then Doja Cat got into it with fans on Twitter, when they braved the torrential downpour to wait outside her hotel for her but she didn't come to greet them. Insults were traded and then Doja shockingly said she would be quitting music.

After cooling down, Doja apologised but remained firm in her decision about leaving the music industry. However, she will fulfil her commitments and retire after finishing her performances on The Weeknd’s After Hours tour.

In some now-deleted tweets, she said: "For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f*ckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.

"so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet."