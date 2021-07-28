Dua Lipa calls out DaBaby's homophobic comments and unfollows him on Instagram

By Sam Prance

DaBaby has since clapped back and liked comments claiming that Dua Lipa is a "culture vulture".

Dua Lipa has publicly called out her 'Levitating' collaborator, DaBaby, for his recent homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

On Sunday (Jul 25), DaBaby came under fire for a set of problematic and homophobic statements he made at Rolling Loud festival in Miami. During the concert, DaBaby said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lighter up." He later doubled down on the remarks.

Now Dua Lipa, who DaBaby worked with on the 'Levitating' remix, has taken to social media to condemn what he said.

In a new Instagram Story, Dua wrote: "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS." Dua has since unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram.

DaBaby hasn't directly responded to Dua but he did like a comment underneath a ShadeRoom post about Dua's statement in which Sincere Show calls Dua Lipa a culture vulture. The comment reads: "But why she need to make a statement about a song she did a year ago with a rapper I'm sure she don't even know his real name they not friends."

It then continues: "This is what a culture vulture looks like stand with him when it's popular but soon as 1 thing happens jump ship? The same n---a you had on your song has a long history but you don't care as long as the streams were popping."

Dua Lipa addresses violently homophobic comments made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud:



"I'm surprised and horrified… I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Dua Lipa unfollows DaBaby following her statement denouncing DaBaby's homophobic remarks.

the comment? and dababy replying? wtf pic.twitter.com/AtYWWazOAZ — ben (@dontstartswift) July 27, 2021

DaBaby has since taken to Twitter to write: "I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March. I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT."

He continued: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business."

DaBaby ended by writing: "& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us 'N----S' human too."

I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March.✊🏾



I told you y’all digested that wrong 🤷🏾‍♂️but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed.



Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT 😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture.



Keep yo money next time

us “NIGGAS” human too.#GodBless — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

It's unclear if Dua is one of the "artists" DaBaby is referring to but she is yet to respond to him. We shall keep you posted with any updates.