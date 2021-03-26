Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

By Katie Louise Smith

Before remixing Taylor Swift's songs, Elvira Anderfjärd previously worked with Katy Perry and Tove Lo.

Everybody knows that Sweden is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to God tier pop music. And now the world is starting to fall in love with the work of another young, up-and-coming Swedish producer called Elvira Anderfjärd, thanks to her recent remixes of two of Taylor Swift's songs.

Taylor has recently invited Elvira to remix two tracks, one from the Evermore album and one from the upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) album. So far, Elvira has remixed 'Willow (Dancing Witch Version)' and 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)'. But who is the artist?

Here's what you need to know about producer Elvira Anderfjärd and who else they've worked with in the past.

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd?

Elvira Anderfjärd is an up-and-coming Swedish producer, singer and songwriter. Elvira has previously worked with fellow Swedish musician Tove Lo on the single 'Sadder Badder Cooler', and on the 'Glad He's Gone' remix.

She also recently co-produced Katy Perry's 'What Makes A Woman' from her 2020 album Smile and produced and co-wrote Swedish artist Molly Sandén's 2021 single 'Kärlek Slutar Alltid Med Bråk'.

Elvira doesn't appear to have a public Instagram, or any other active social accounts. In fact, due to her lack of social media presence, Taylor Swift fans began to speculate whether or not Elvira was even real. (Some even though that Elvira was Taylor herself. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, also confirmed she was not behind the remix.)

She is, in fact, real – and she's also an artist that Taylor called "a bad ass female producer I really respect".

It's not yet confirmed whether Elvira will be remixing any more of Taylor's tracks but based on how good her first two have been, we're dying to hear more ASAP.