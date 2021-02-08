Framing Britney Spears: Celebrities show support for Free Britney following documentary

8 February 2021, 14:13

By Sam Prance

Framing Britney Spears explores the Free Britney movement and the ways in which her conservatorship affects her.

Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams and numerous other celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney Spears and Free Britney.

On Friday (Feb 5), Framing Britney Spears debuted on HBO Max. The powerful new documentary analyses Britney's career, her conservatorship and the Free Britney movement. It explores the ways in which the media mistreated her, the disregard for her mental health and how she became locked in a contract in which her father, Jamie Spears, controls her assets.

Shortly after the documentary aired, Free Britney began trending online again with many celebrities joining the conversation.

What is Free Britney?

Framing Britney Spears: Celebrities show support for Free Britney following documentary
Framing Britney Spears: Celebrities show support for Free Britney following documentary. Picture: NBC, @britneyspears via Instagram, Apple Music

In January 2008, following various public, mental health struggles, Britney was legally placed under a conservatorship. Since then, her father has been in charge of her assets and her career at large. Conservatorships are usually set up for people who are unable to make their own decisions. For example, people who suffer from dementia or other serious mental illnesses.

Free Britney is a movement in which people campaign for Britney to be released from her conservatorship. Framing Britney Spears demonstrates how there's currently no public evidence which suggests that Britney needs to be under one. It also shows how Britney never wanted her father to be her conservator and is trying to be released from his control now.

In response to the documentary, many famous faces have begun to lend their voices to the Free Britney movement in the hopes that she will be released from her conservatorship. Here are just a few of the celebrity reactions so far from stars including Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams, Sam Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olly Alexander and Hayley Kiyoko.

As it stands, Britney hasn't reacted to the documentary herself. The New York Times reached out to Britney to take part in it but they have stated that it's unclear if she ever received their requests. It's possible that she is legally unable to comment on her conservatorship. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Have you watched Framing Britney Spears?

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 20 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

Shane Dawson admits his career is "over"

Shane Dawson admits his career is "over"

YouTubers

How many people were at the Super Bowl? The 2021 attendance numbers explained

Super Bowl faces backlash for having over 25,000 people in attendance

News

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance has become a chaotic meme

The best Weeknd memes from the Super Bowl halftime show 2021

Viral

Charlie Heaton on the red carpet

Charlie Heaton: 12 facts about the Stranger Things actor you need to know

TV & Film