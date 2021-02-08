Framing Britney Spears: Celebrities show support for Free Britney following documentary

By Sam Prance

Framing Britney Spears explores the Free Britney movement and the ways in which her conservatorship affects her.

Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams and numerous other celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney Spears and Free Britney.

On Friday (Feb 5), Framing Britney Spears debuted on HBO Max. The powerful new documentary analyses Britney's career, her conservatorship and the Free Britney movement. It explores the ways in which the media mistreated her, the disregard for her mental health and how she became locked in a contract in which her father, Jamie Spears, controls her assets.

Shortly after the documentary aired, Free Britney began trending online again with many celebrities joining the conversation.

What is Free Britney?

In January 2008, following various public, mental health struggles, Britney was legally placed under a conservatorship. Since then, her father has been in charge of her assets and her career at large. Conservatorships are usually set up for people who are unable to make their own decisions. For example, people who suffer from dementia or other serious mental illnesses.

Free Britney is a movement in which people campaign for Britney to be released from her conservatorship. Framing Britney Spears demonstrates how there's currently no public evidence which suggests that Britney needs to be under one. It also shows how Britney never wanted her father to be her conservator and is trying to be released from his control now.

In response to the documentary, many famous faces have begun to lend their voices to the Free Britney movement in the hopes that she will be released from her conservatorship. Here are just a few of the celebrity reactions so far from stars including Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams, Sam Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, Olly Alexander and Hayley Kiyoko.

Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl #TikTokTailgate performance. https://t.co/UAejlDmeOI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2021

As it stands, Britney hasn't reacted to the documentary herself. The New York Times reached out to Britney to take part in it but they have stated that it's unclear if she ever received their requests. It's possible that she is legally unable to comment on her conservatorship. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

