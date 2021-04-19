Gabbie Hanna says Bebe Rexha's new music video rips off her Monster video

By Sam Prance

Gabbie Hanna posted a series of side by side frames comparing Bebe Rexha's 'Sabotage' video to her 'Monster' video.

Gabbie Hanna has accused Bebe Rexha's video director of stealing her concepts and Bebe has addressed the accusations.

Last week (Apr 16), Bebe Rexha released her brand new single 'Sabotage' from her upcoming album Better Mistakes. In the ballad, Bebe sings about being self-destructive and the video sees Bebe set an abandoned house on fire. The visual is very cinematic and people immediately drew comparisons between 'Sabotage' and various iconic movies and music videos.

Some people suggested that Bebe had copied Gabbie Hanna's 'Monster' video and now they have both spoken about it.

Watch both music videos below.

Responding to a tweet comparing stills from both videos, Bebe tweeted: "Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike. My ACTUAL inspo was love the way you lie." Bebe also posted a screenshot from Rihanna and Eminem's 'Love the Way You Lie' video with a burning house similar to the one in hers.

Gabbie then responded by tweeting: "omg hey angel. i didnt think much of it, usually it's a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha. you're one of my biggest songwriting inspos, love what you do."

Gabbie Hanna says Bebe Rexha's Sabotage video rips off her Monster video. Picture: Gabbie Hanna, Warner Records

Gonna be completely honest I never heard of her. But now I will listen to her music. Great minds think alike. My ACTUAL inspo was love the way you lie. 🖤 https://t.co/y1VagLDF8c pic.twitter.com/ndmN5p8kxt — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2021

omg hey angel <3 i didnt think much of it, usually it's a director thing over an artist thing anyway haha. you're one of my biggest songwriting inspos, love what you do :) https://t.co/siCrBJ246Y — gh (@GabbieHanna) April 17, 2021

However, Gabbie then added: "i don’t put blame on @BebeRexha AT ALL, i’m greatly inspired by her. but as an indie artist, i do think her director should be held accountable to this. it’s not just a burning house it’s my video treatment :/ this happens way too much with directors (i love u bebe)". She also shared a series of side by side frames comparing the two videos.

Gabbie later continued: "i really wasn’t going to say anything, but then i realized that’s what people are hoping small artists do... stay silent and shut up because they don’t want to upset influential industry people. again, i doubt @BebeRexha had anything to do with it, but i find it hard to believe a song about self-destruction looks so much like mine. it’s hard to tell which screenshots are from mine and which are from hers".

Gabbie also shared a video comparison.

i don’t put blame on @BebeRexha AT ALL, i’m greatly inspired by her. but as an indie artist, i do think her director should be held accountable to this. it’s not just a burning house, it’s my video treatment :/ this happens way too much with directors (i love u bebe) pic.twitter.com/cajicovAnO — gh (@GabbieHanna) April 17, 2021

song about self-destruction looks so much like mine. it’s hard to tell which screenshots are from mine and which are from hers 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/JHM9S82REL — gh (@GabbieHanna) April 17, 2021

As it stands, Bebe hasn't directly responded to Gabbie but, as she mentioned, her inspiration for the video was Eminem and Rihanna. We shall update you if she says anything else.

What do you think? Are the two videos similar?