Glee cast reunite for new Naya Rivera song three years after her death

1 December 2023, 15:47

Glee's Kevin McHale has bee tattoo to mark first anniversary of Naya Rivera's death

By Katie Louise Smith

Naya's 2012 song 'Prayer For The Broken' has been released with additional background vocals from her former Glee co-stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Naya Rivera's former Glee castmates Kevin Hale and Jenna Ushkowitz have released a beautiful tribute in honour of their late friend, as part of their Snixxmas charity event.

Naya sadly passed away in 2020, at the age of 33. Every year since her death, Kevin and Jenna have hosted Snixxmas, a charity fundraiser in Naya's honour that supports LA's local Alexandria House charity – a charity that was very close to her heart.

Kevin and Jenna, with the help of their Glee co-stars and with permission from Naya's family, have now released a previously unreleased song that Naya recorded in 2012, called 'Prayer For The Broken'.

Glee cast reunite for new Naya Rivera song three years after her death
Glee cast reunite for new Naya Rivera song three years after her death. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for EW

"When our friend and former castmate Naya Rivera passed away, we wanted to honour her – put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event," Kevin told E! News.

Over the past few years, Kevin and Jenna, alongside several other former Glee stars including Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Harry Shum Jr. and more, have reunited for Snixxmas. And for the 2023 Snixxmas fundraiser, Kevin and Jenna explained that they got permission to release Naya's previously unreleased 'Prayer For The Broken'.

The new version, which features Naya's original vocals, now includes background vocals by Kevin, Jenna, Amber, Heather, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink.

"And it's just a really special song now that, you know, we'll have and that more importantly that fans will have to hear her voice again," Jenna added.

'Prayer for the Broken' is now available to stream and purchase. All proceeds from the song will go to support Alexandria House in Naya's honour.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Never thought we would hear Naya Rivera’s voice again in a new song. What a gift to get 'Prayer for the Broken' this morning."

Read more about Glee here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down JAGUAR II track by track

Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

The best albums of 2023

The best albums of 2023

Features

Drag Race UK season 5 winner Ginger Johnson

Ginger Johnson reveals the winners of the Drag Race Yearbook

RuPaul's Drag Race

Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Paine calls out DeuxMoi over Taylor & Joe marriage post

Taylor Swift's publicist slams DeuxMoi over false Taylor & Joe Alwyn marriage rumours

Taylor Swift

Scream 7 will now be a reboot and they reportedly want Neve Campbell back

Scream 7 will now be a reboot and they reportedly want Neve Campbell back

News

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Beyonce

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch the movie online

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch online

Beyonce

The memes about Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town is hilarious

Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town memes: All the funniest reactions

Viral

Swifties are losing it over the fact that 'You're Losing Me' was written in 2021

Here's why Taylor Swift fans are losing it over You're Losing Me being written in 2021

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter defends Feather video following Catholic church backlash

Sabrina Carpenter defends Feather video following Catholic church backlash

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift Eras Tour rental price sparks debate amongst fans

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film rental price sparks huge fan debate

Taylor Swift

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'