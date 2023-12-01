Glee cast reunite for new Naya Rivera song three years after her death

By Katie Louise Smith

Naya's 2012 song 'Prayer For The Broken' has been released with additional background vocals from her former Glee co-stars.

Naya Rivera's former Glee castmates Kevin Hale and Jenna Ushkowitz have released a beautiful tribute in honour of their late friend, as part of their Snixxmas charity event.

Naya sadly passed away in 2020, at the age of 33. Every year since her death, Kevin and Jenna have hosted Snixxmas, a charity fundraiser in Naya's honour that supports LA's local Alexandria House charity – a charity that was very close to her heart.

Kevin and Jenna, with the help of their Glee co-stars and with permission from Naya's family, have now released a previously unreleased song that Naya recorded in 2012, called 'Prayer For The Broken'.

"When our friend and former castmate Naya Rivera passed away, we wanted to honour her – put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event," Kevin told E! News.

Over the past few years, Kevin and Jenna, alongside several other former Glee stars including Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Harry Shum Jr. and more, have reunited for Snixxmas. And for the 2023 Snixxmas fundraiser, Kevin and Jenna explained that they got permission to release Naya's previously unreleased 'Prayer For The Broken'.

The new version, which features Naya's original vocals, now includes background vocals by Kevin, Jenna, Amber, Heather, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink.

"And it's just a really special song now that, you know, we'll have and that more importantly that fans will have to hear her voice again," Jenna added.

'Prayer for the Broken' is now available to stream and purchase. All proceeds from the song will go to support Alexandria House in Naya's honour.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Never thought we would hear Naya Rivera’s voice again in a new song. What a gift to get 'Prayer for the Broken' this morning."

