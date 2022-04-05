The Global Awards 2022 nominations have been revealed

By Woodrow Whyte

Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo are all nominated for prizes

Global has revealed the shortlists for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

Anne-Marie and Becky Hill lead in receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories. Other shortlisted artists include Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.

Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.

Read the full list of nominations below:

BEST GROUP

Coldplay

Little Mix

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Biffy Clyro

D-Block Europe

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran

Joel Corry

Lil Nas X

Justin Bieber

Years & Years

Dave

The Weeknd

ArrDee

Aitch

BEST FEMALE

Adele

Becky Hill

Anne-Marie

Olivia Rodrigo

Mimi Webb

Doja Cat

Raye

BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran

Coldplay

Years & Years

Adele

Becky Hill

KSI

Sam Fender

Anne-Marie

Dave

BEST POP

Justin Bieber

Joel Corry

Years & Years

Anne-Marie

The Weeknd

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

BEST INDIE ACT

Foo Fighters

Sam Fender

Wolf Alice

Biffy Clyro

Liam Gallagher

Florence + The Machine

Stereophonics

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Central Cee

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Doja Cat

Dave

BEST DANCE ACT

Ewan Mcvicar

Acraze

Vintage Culture

Camden Cox

Kah-lo

MK

James Hype

Diplo

Jodie Harsh

Billen Ted

RISING STAR

Olivia Rodrigo

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

Tom Grennan

ArrDee

A1 X J1

Tate McRae

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-mason

Isata Kanneh-mason

Freddie De Tommaso

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Adele

Elton John

Coldplay

Anne-Marie

MOST PLAYED SONG

Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.