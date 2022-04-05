The Global Awards 2022 nominations have been revealed
5 April 2022, 07:00
Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo are all nominated for prizes
Listen to this article
Global has revealed the shortlists for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.
Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
Anne-Marie and Becky Hill lead in receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories. Other shortlisted artists include Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.
Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.
The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.
Read the full list of nominations below:
BEST GROUP
Coldplay
Little Mix
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Biffy Clyro
D-Block Europe
BEST MALE
Ed Sheeran
Joel Corry
Lil Nas X
Justin Bieber
Years & Years
Dave
The Weeknd
ArrDee
Aitch
BEST FEMALE
Adele
Becky Hill
Anne-Marie
Olivia Rodrigo
Mimi Webb
Doja Cat
Raye
BEST PODCAST
My Therapist Ghosted Me
Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
The High Performance Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT
Ed Sheeran
Coldplay
Years & Years
Adele
Becky Hill
KSI
Sam Fender
Anne-Marie
Dave
BEST POP
Justin Bieber
Joel Corry
Years & Years
Anne-Marie
The Weeknd
Becky Hill
Mimi Webb
BEST INDIE ACT
Foo Fighters
Sam Fender
Wolf Alice
Biffy Clyro
Liam Gallagher
Florence + The Machine
Stereophonics
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Central Cee
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Doja Cat
Dave
BEST DANCE ACT
Ewan Mcvicar
Acraze
Vintage Culture
Camden Cox
Kah-lo
MK
James Hype
Diplo
Jodie Harsh
Billen Ted
RISING STAR
Olivia Rodrigo
Becky Hill
Mimi Webb
Tom Grennan
ArrDee
A1 X J1
Tate McRae
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
John Williams
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-mason
Isata Kanneh-mason
Freddie De Tommaso
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Adele
Elton John
Coldplay
Anne-Marie
MOST PLAYED SONG
Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.