How to see lyrics on Spotify

By Woodrow Whyte

Does Spotify have lyrics? Now it does! Find out how to see the lyrics to your favourite songs here.

Good news for Spotify users everywhere: today the streaming giant is rolling out a real-time lyrics feature across all paying and free accounts.

The function, which was actually already available in a select few countries, will now be available in all countries.

According to Spotify, a lyric function has been one of the most-requested features from users. Now, by partnering with Musixmatch, they're bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of their extensive library.

How to see lyrics on Spotify. Picture: Getty / Spotify

How to find lyrics on Spotify

Here's everything you need to know:

On the Spotify mobile app

Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing! To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share—and where you want to share it—via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app

From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing. Voila! You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the SpotifyTV app

Open the “Now Playing View” on a song. Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.

Music fans are living for the new update

spotify have finally given us lyrics!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! pic.twitter.com/iJMFqZaMl8 — 👄  (@shanleanna) November 18, 2021

spotify has lyrics now? my prayers have been answered pic.twitter.com/w7OCIqUBDS — sahar ﾒ𝟶 (@trilohoee) November 4, 2021

yassss the spotify lyrics work now pic.twitter.com/EnuicKpQm1 — 𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕟𝕚 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕚 (@JoonGirlNJ) November 18, 2021

Spotify now has lyrics. Be Alive is one of the songs that have lyrics. Go stream. pic.twitter.com/vnWQBCUggx — johnny⁴🍋 (@johnnythe_) November 18, 2021

So, which lyrics are you going to be singing along to first?

In other Spotify news, fans are eagerly awaiting Spotify Wrapped 2021. Since launching, the popular feature has come out at the start of December every year. In 2017 and 2018, Spotify Wrapped came out on December 6, in 2019 it came out on December 5, and in 2020 it came out on December 2.

Spotify Wrapped is based on your listening habits from January 1 to October 31 of that year, so it usually doesn't come out any sooner than December. Given that it's come out earlier and earlier in recent years, Spotify Wrapped 2021 could drop as soon as December 1.

