Iggy Azalea denies accusations of "Blackfishing" in I Am The Stripclub music video

By Katie Louise Smith

Iggy has called the claims of "Blackfishing" based on the complexion of her skin in the video "ridiculous and baseless".

Iggy Azalea has responded on social media after she was accused of "Blackfishing" in a scene from her new 'I Am The Stripclub' music video.

Last week (July 1), Iggy released her new single alongside a video that features the 'Fancy' rapper wearing any array of different outfits. Following a tweet from fashion brand Boohoo's account, thousands of people soon began calling Iggy out over her darker complexion seen in the video screenshots, specifically the scene where she's wearing a black wig.

Many said that Iggy was "Blackfishing". Blackfishing, a term popularised in 2018 by writer Wanna Thompson, is used to describe when people alter their appearance to make them look Black or mixed race.

Iggy has now defended her look after replying to fans on Twitter.

Following the tweets, Iggy responded to a fan who asked her to speak out about the accusations, saying, "I don’t care… fuck those ppl babe lol"

In another tweet, Iggy wrote: "I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue."

She continued, in response to another fan: "Or maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit? Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create shit outta nothing online. Just BORED."

Following the tweets, Iggy went to to thank her fans and "everyone showing [her] hate" for helping to promote the song and video, which now has almost 3 million views on YouTube.

Iggy tweeted: "To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you! To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!"