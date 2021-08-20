'It's Raining Men' rewritten to 'It's Raining Them' be more inclusive of non-binary people

It's Raining Them - Mila Jam. Picture: Deezer

By Rachel Finn

"God bless Mother Nature, they’re a single person too"

Iconic song, and all-round banger of a tune, ‘It’s Raining Men’ has had an update in a new version aimed to be more inclusive to the trans and non-binary community. And it absolutely slaps.

Trans artist and activist Mila Jam (who uses the pronouns she/her) has released a re-work of the classic hit called ‘It’s Raining Them’, which includes updated gender-neutral lyrics.

‘It’s Raining Men’ was originally released in 1982 by The Weather Girls and was covered by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell in 2001. The new song has the blessing of the song’s original songwriter Paul Shaffer. Some of the altered lyrics include changing ‘It’s raining men! Amen!’ to ‘It's raining them! A-them!’ and ‘Tall, blonde, dark and lean / Rough and tough and strong and mean’ to ‘Cool, bold, strong and keen / Proud and loud and here and seen.’

The song is available exclusively to stream on Deezer (although you can watch the music video below), and 100% of the streaming service’s revenue from the track will be donated to Gendered Intelligence, a charity that aims to increase understanding of gender diversity and improve trans people's quality of life.

Who is Mila Jam?

Mila Jam is a transgender artist, performer and activist. Alongside releasing her own music, she’s also appeared in Broadway productions and she went viral last year for writing ‘STOP KILLING US’ on her body at a Black Lives Matter protest in response to the rising rates of Black trans femicide.

Speaking about her new track, Mila said: “It’s an honour to perform ‘It's Raining Them’. For all artists in the LGBTQ+ community I believe the future is ours, it’s now, and we must shine. We haven’t always been in this position, so I think it’s important that we tell our stories and make some good out of it. I really hope this record helps more of my siblings feel included. We’ve always been here, we aren’t going anywhere, and we must continue to dance.”

People have been speaking about about Mila’s song and how it makes them feel seen.

One person commented: “The sheer SIZE of this video has me speechless let alone the TALENT, INCLUSIVITY, INTERSECTIONALITY, and the mf’ing FEROCITY! It’s incredible Mila and everyone involved!”

Another added: “I am here for all of this! It’s not only a fire song and video, but makes me feel seen. Thank you.”

Geri Halliwell has even given her stamp of approval to the song, posting it to her Instagram story and writing: “This is about inclusion and freedom to be yourself, always. He, she, them - whatever your pronouns may be. Everyone is welcome. Great job @themilajam”.

