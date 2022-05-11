Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and his fans hate it

11 May 2022, 11:37 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 11:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Jack Harlow is not anything near Mac Miller please go outside and touch some grass."

Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and Mac Miller fans are offended.

Last week, Jack released his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, featuring collaborations with legendary rappers like Drake and Lil Wayne. So far, the album has received a lot of lukewarm reviews including a now-viral 2.9/10 score from Pitchfork.

The scathing review read: "Harlow’s charisma does not translate onto the record, and, instead, we’re left with a one-trick pony without a discernible trick, a competent rapper who does not flow intricately or write impressively, a pop star who struggles to carry a song on his own." Ouch.

Although there's been a mixed reaction to Jack's album from critics, early sales predictions from Hits Daily Double expect Come Home the Kids Miss You to earn Jack his first Billboard 200 hit, with an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 total album-equivalent units sold in the first week.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

People are furious that Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller
People are furious that Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller. Picture: Alamy, Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The 'First Class' rapper's artistry is now being compared to that of late rapper Mac Miller. Mac, who tragically passed away in 2018 from an overdose, still has a legion of loyal fans and he was catapulted to legendary status following his death. Mac's fans believe that comparing the two rappers is actually offensive.

One person tweeted: "Jack Harlow is not anything near Mac Miller please go outside and touch some grass." While another added: "Seen people comparing Jack Harlow to Mac Miller, and after this album hopefully y’all never disrespect Mac like that again."

Jack has previously credited Mac as being someone that he looks up to, especially because his debut album, Blue Slide Park, received a 1/10 rating from Pitchfork when it was released in 2011.

"All the greatest received all of the most hate, man. That gives me comfort when I’m dealing with the hate myself. Jay-Z, Eminem, Drake, Lil Wayne – they all had to battle through skepticism," Jack told Dazed in a 2020 interview.

"Even Mac (Miller), rest in peace, when he first came out – oh my God! People forget how much hate he caught. You know, I’m patient about this stuff. I’ve slowly seen other people’s perceptions (of me) shift over and over, ever since high school. The respect will come. I mean, in a year I’ll be rapping differently than I am now."

He continued: "I want to keep pushing myself forward into new places musically, just like Mac did. I want to keep people on their toes."

