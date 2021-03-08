Jess Glynne called out for using transphobic slur in Mo Gilligan interview

By Sam Prance

Jess Glynne used the offensive term on The Mo Gilligan Podcast.

Jess Glynne is coming under fire after using a transphobic term in a recent interview with Mo Gilligan on his weekly podcast.

Yesterday (Mar 8), Mo Gilligan posted a brand new episode of The Mo Gilligan podcast with Jess Glynne. In the episode, Mo interviewed Jess about her career to date and how she became the multi-platinum artist she is today. However, shortly after the episode was posted online, a clip of Jess using a transphobic slur during the interview went viral on social media.

The podcast has since been removed from official platforms. However, people are calling out Jess over her use of the slur.

Jess Glynne called out for using transphobic slur in Mo Gilligan interview. Picture: @jessglynne via Instagram, @mothecomedian via Instagram

In the viral clip, Jess is telling an anecdote in which she says: "This is probably the funniest bit...we got to the end of our trail or whatever and it was like a t****y like strip club thing like, and he's this bad man like 'What is this?'. It was amazing and he was stood in the corner like, 'Oh my days.'"

Given that the term "t****y" is a slur used against trans people, people started calling Jess out. One person tweeted: "Jess Glynne, you really could have worded this a lot better."

Strip club owner Luciya Blake added: "As the owner of a 'tranny strip club' I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us 'men in wigs'. In fact just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings. "

Comedian, Holly Stars added: "The Jess Glynne video is double trash. There’s the slur of course – and the punchline of the whole story in which she uses the slur is that she takes a (presumably) straight/homophobic man to a queer safe space and how funny it is for her to see his reaction. She can get to fuck."

CW - t slur



Jess Glynne, you really could have worded this a lot better 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aRiYuIsYWl — jacob but broken (they/them) (@ItsJacobEdward) March 7, 2021

As the owner of a “tranny strip club.” I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us “men in wigs.” Infact just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings. 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/oZ6rWR5Ipw — Lucia Blayke (@luciablayke) March 7, 2021

The Jess Glynne video is double trash. There’s the slur of course - and the punchline of the whole story in which she uses the slur is that she takes a (presumably) straight/homophobic man to a queer safe space and how funny it is for her to see his reaction. She can get to fuck. — Holly Stars (@hollywstars) March 7, 2021

People are also calling out Mo and his team for publishing the clip. One person wrote: "I’m a big fan of Mo, but having Jess Glynne on the podcast and no one pulling her up on that T slur and it making the edit (which is now being used for the promo) ain’t the one!"

Popstar Cher Lloyd also tweeted: "There’s absolutely no excuse for transphobic slurs."

I’m a big fan of Mo, but having Jess Glynne on the podcast and no one pulling her up on that T slur and it making the edit (which is now being used for the promo) ain’t the one! — Steven 🐻 (@BearGoddard) March 7, 2021

there was absolutely no reason for that jess glynne clip to ever see the light of day, the number of people it will have gone thru to make it into the world... there is just no care for protecting people from bullshit and i hate it here! — G (@oneofthosefaces) March 7, 2021

Thought this was an old video...but it was posted a day ago.



➡️ Clearly no trans representation behind the team who create the podcast

➡️ No awareness of trans issues from Mo Gilligan

➡️ No awareness of trans issues from Jess Glynn



Do better. https://t.co/YvVxlFdfzV — Josh (@ROGNJSH) March 7, 2021

There’s absolutely no excuse for transphobic slurs. — Cher Lloyd (@CherLloyd) March 8, 2021

As it stands, neither Jess nor Mo have apologised for the video. We shall update you if they do.