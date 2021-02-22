DaBaby defends "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa" line in Beatbox Freestyle lyrics

22 February 2021, 11:26

By Sam Prance

DaBaby has explained that he's not dissing JoJo Siwa following backlash over his new freestyle lyrics.

DaBaby has responded to people accusing him of calling JoJo Siwa a "bitch" in his controversial 'Beatbox Freestyle' lyrics.

Last week (Feb 19), DaBaby surprised fans with a new freestyle. 'Beatbox Freestyle' sees DaBaby flex about his wealth and achievements over SpotEmGottem's production from his viral 2020 single 'Beat Box'. The video has already been watched over four million times. However, DaBaby has faced backlash over a line in which he appears to call JoJo Siwa "a bitch".

In the song, DaBaby raps: "Turn me up, n*****s gon' see why / N****, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)". People were confused as to why DaBaby seemingly took shots at a 17-year-old. James Charles even tweeted: "can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him."

Noticing the criticism, DaBaby has now taken to Twitter defended the line and explain that there was no ill intent with it.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie in adorable Instagram photos

DaBaby defends "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa" line in Beatbox Freestyle lyrics
DaBaby defends "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa" line in Beatbox Freestyle lyrics. Picture: Interscope Records, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 21), DaBaby addressed the backlash and his love for JoJo. He tweeted: "@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

Fans have since explained that JoJo Siwa is just a play words that's meant to sound like "JoJo see's why". JoJo is actually a nickname for DaBaby who's real name is Jonathan. In other words, it's not meant to put down JoJo. One fan tweeted: "Bae I don’t “Siwa “ they so mad at you" and DaBaby replied: "I don’t “Siwa” they so mad either bae."

As it stands, JoJo hasn't addressed the lyric. We shall update you if she does.

What do you think of the lyric?

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a Hannah Montana expert can score 100% on this quiz

QUIZ: Only a Hannah Montana expert can score 100% on this quiz

TV & Film

What kind of tattoo should you get based on your personality type?

QUIZ: What kind of tattoo should you get based on your personality type?
Behind Her Eyes: Is Astral Projection real?

Is Astral Projection real? The Behind Her Eyes twist explained

News

Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License sketch

Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License skit
Drag Race UK Tia Kofi interview with PopBuzz

Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi reveals how awkward Snatch Game is to film | PopBuzz Meets

Video

TikTok Hamster Cult explained: What does it mean?

What is the Hamster Cult on Tiktok? Hamster profile pics explained

Viral