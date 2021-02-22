DaBaby defends "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa" line in Beatbox Freestyle lyrics

By Sam Prance

DaBaby has explained that he's not dissing JoJo Siwa following backlash over his new freestyle lyrics.

DaBaby has responded to people accusing him of calling JoJo Siwa a "bitch" in his controversial 'Beatbox Freestyle' lyrics.

Last week (Feb 19), DaBaby surprised fans with a new freestyle. 'Beatbox Freestyle' sees DaBaby flex about his wealth and achievements over SpotEmGottem's production from his viral 2020 single 'Beat Box'. The video has already been watched over four million times. However, DaBaby has faced backlash over a line in which he appears to call JoJo Siwa "a bitch".

In the song, DaBaby raps: "Turn me up, n*****s gon' see why / N****, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)". People were confused as to why DaBaby seemingly took shots at a 17-year-old. James Charles even tweeted: "can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him."

Noticing the criticism, DaBaby has now taken to Twitter defended the line and explain that there was no ill intent with it.

DaBaby defends "you a bitch, JoJo Siwa" line in Beatbox Freestyle lyrics. Picture: Interscope Records, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 21), DaBaby addressed the backlash and his love for JoJo. He tweeted: "@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

Fans have since explained that JoJo Siwa is just a play words that's meant to sound like "JoJo see's why". JoJo is actually a nickname for DaBaby who's real name is Jonathan. In other words, it's not meant to put down JoJo. One fan tweeted: "Bae I don’t “Siwa “ they so mad at you" and DaBaby replied: "I don’t “Siwa” they so mad either bae."

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂



Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.



All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

Let me help y’all.



He’s saying, “You are a b*tch, and even JoJo see’s why (Siwa) you’re a b*tch.” 🤣 y’all think he’s dissing her? It’s a play on words. Y’all proving his point. — International Sleep ⁷시차 🏁 (@SleepDeez) February 21, 2021

He said “you a bitch, Jojo Siwa”...his name is Jonathan (Jojo) & he see why you a bitch lol. — P365InMyKnapsack (@DamnDellz47) February 21, 2021

what😭 He wasn’t dissing her. He said “you a bxtch and Jojo Siwa”

Jojo = Jonathan aka DaBaby

Siwa = See Why

“You a bxtch and Jonathan See’s Why” — 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑎💫 (@luvaminta) February 21, 2021

😂 I don’t “Siwa” they so mad either bae. https://t.co/OhdJyNi9aK — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

As it stands, JoJo hasn't addressed the lyric. We shall update you if she does.

What do you think of the lyric?