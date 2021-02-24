Joshua Bassett removes Sabrina Carpenter duet We Both Know from EP

24 February 2021, 12:37

By Sam Prance

'We Both Know' has since been replaced by a new solo Joshua Bassett song called 'Telling Myself'.

Joshua Bassett fans have spotted that he has removed his highly anticipated Sabrina Carpenter duet from his upcoming EP.

In January, Joshua Bassett made headlines after fans deduced that Olivia Rodrigo's hit single 'Drivers License' was possibly inspired by him breaking up with his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and dating Sabrina Carpenter. Since then both Joshua and Sabrina have put out singles of their own, with many fans connecting them to the alleged love triangle between the three Disney stars.

Joshua also teased a duet with Sabrina called 'We Both Know', but now it looks like the collab might have been scrapped.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter fans slam SNL over "offensive" line in Drivers License skit

Joshua Bassett removes Sabrina Carpenter duet We Both Know from EP
Joshua Bassett removes Sabrina Carpenter duet We Both Know from EP. Picture: Warner Records, Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

On March 12, Joshua is scheduled to release his debut, self-titled EP. The project contains the singles 'Lie Lie Lie' and 'Only a Matter of Time', alongside four brand new songs. The original EP tracklist, which appeared on his website and streaming services, included 'We Both Know', a duet with his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. However, it's no longer there.

On Saturday (Feb 20), Joshua posted the new EP tracklist on social media and 'We Both Know' has been replaced by a solo song called 'Telling Myself'. As a result, fans have begun speculating as to why it's not coming out anymore. Some people think that Sabrina and Joshua could have broken up. Others think that it's to avoid any hate from Olivia Rodrigo fans.

Speaking about the song previously, Sabrina told Radio.com: "I can't say too much and it's on his project so I'm like, I don't want to say too much that I can't say but it's a collaboration very dear to my heart that I'm very excited about."

Joshua also told Febre Teen that he actually met Sabrina after messaging her about featuring on the song on Instagram.

Joshua said: "I sent her a quick message and was like, 'Hey I think you're really awesome and I have this song I think you would sound great on, let me know what you think. And she responded like ten minutes later, gave me her number, and I sent her the song. Fortunately, she liked it so we got together in the studio and it was just a blast to make."

As it stands, neither Sabrina nor Joshua have commented on why the song isn't part of the EP anymore. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to the duet?

