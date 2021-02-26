Joshua Bassett explains why Sabrina Carpenter duet We Both Know isn't coming out

By Sam Prance

'We Both Know' was originally part of Joshua Bassett's debut EP tracklist but it's been replaced with a solo song.

Joshua Bassett has revealed why he and Sabrina Carpenter decided to scrap their highly-anticipated duet 'We Both Know'.

Earlier this year, Joshua Bassett announced that his debut EP would feature a duet with Sabrina Carpenter. Since then, both Joshua and Sabrina have spoken about it in interviews. Sabrina told Radio.com: "It's a collaboration very dear to my heart that I'm very excited about." Joshua also told Febre Teen: "We got together in the studio and it was just a blast to make."

However, last week, fans noticed that Joshua had replaced 'We Both Know' on his EP tracklist with a new solo song called: 'Telling Myself'. People then began speculating that Joshua and Sabrina, who are allegedly dating, had broken up. There were also rumours that the song might address the alleged love triangle between, Joshua, Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo.

Now, Joshua has opened up about the duet and why he has chosen not to release 'We Both Know' for the time being.

Joshua Bassett explains why Sabrina Carpenter duet We Both Know won't be on his EP. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram

Speaking to Billboard about removing the collaboration from his EP, Joshua explained: "It was a very much a mutual conversation about what is best right now for everybody and this whole situation. I didn’t want my EP to be overshadowed by some other narrative that people were trying to make. I really want the focus to be on the art instead of some of the talk and the chatter."

He then added: "You shouldn’t live to please everybody, but at the same time, there are ways to be sensitive to situations where maybe ‘We Both Know’ has a better chance at a different time."

In other words, 'We Both Know' could be released in the future but Joshua said that he doesn't "have any guarantee" that it will see the light of day.

Joshua also spoke about 'Drivers License' and the alleged love triangle between, him, Sabrina and Olivia being turned into a controversial skit on SNL. He said: "First, I was in disbelief — [I was] mostly proud of Olivia. The fact that they were using her song in a sketch, I was like, ‘This is great. This is incredible!’"

As for him being compared to someone's "bitch ex" in it, Joshua said: "I was like, ‘I think I’m honored? They poke fun at everyone and everything. That's the point of the show. I thought it was hilarious."