Joshua Bassett says he almost died days after Olivia Rodrigo released Drivers License

By Sam Prance

Joshua Bassett was hospitalised with a "30% chance of survival" and he said that he's "sure stress had a part in it".

Joshua Bassett has opened up about a near-death experience he had the week Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' came out.

If you didn't know who Joshua Bassett was last year, you likely found out this January. As soon as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress Olivia Rodrigo released her Number 1 single 'Drivers License', rumours started swirling that the hit was about Olivia being heartbroken after her co-star, Joshua, broke up with her and began dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, Joshua has revealed that he was actually hospitalised days after 'Drivers License' was released and he almost died.

Joshua Bassett says he almost died days after Olivia Rodrigo released Drivers License. Picture: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon, @joshuatbassett via Instagram

Speaking to GQ, Joshua said that he "started getting very ill and it kept getting worse", two days after Olivia put out 'Drivers License'. He added: "I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse". Joshua released his own single 'Lie Lie Lie' the following week, but was hospitalised with "unimaginable pain" that day.

As for the exact cause, Joshua said: "I’m sure stress had a part in it". However, he later found out that he had "septic shock and heart failure". He explained: "[The doctors] told me that I had a 30% chance of survival. They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found [dead] in my apartment."

Joshua said that he "didn't have any energy to be able to focus on anything but staying alive."

During the interview, Joshua also confirmed that he "wasn't joking" about his sexuality when he came out, after calling Harry Styles "hot" in an interview earlier this year. Joshua said: "Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear."

Joshua continued to say that he doesn't label his sexuality but is "happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community".