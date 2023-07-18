Jung Kook fans are losing it over his explicit Seven lyrics and the memes are hilarious

Jung Kook rehearses debut single Seven

By Sam Prance

Jung Kook singing 'I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week' was not on my 2023 bingo card.

The wait is over. Jung Kook's debut solo single is officially here and fans are losing it over how explicit his 'Seven' lyrics are.

Ever since BTS debuted, fans have wanted to hear Jung Kook's solo music and 'Seven' doesn't disappoint. It's a UK garage inspired banger, it features Latto and, in Jung Kook's own words, it's about wanting to "be with the person you love all the time".

Speaking to Korea Dispatch, Jung Kook says: "The willingness to be with the love of my life every day is shown in this passionate serenade."

The clean, radio version is very romantic. However, there is also an explicit version and fans can't get over how sexual it is.

What are Jung Kook's Seven lyrics about?

Jung Kook Seven Lyrics: The funniest memes and reactions to him swearing. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Big Hit Music

In the clean 'Seven' chorus, Jung Kook sings:

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday / Seven days a week / Every hour every minute every second / You know night after night / I'll be lovin' you right / Seven days a week."

So far so normal but, in the explicit edit, Jung Kook replaces "lovin' with "fuckin" and sings: "I'll be fuckin' you right" throughout the song.

정국 (Jung Kook) 'Seven (feat. Latto)' Official Performance Video

Naturally, fans are living for how mature 'Seven' is and the reactions and memes to Jung Kook singing about "fuckin' you right" are pretty legendary if you ask me.

With that in mind, here are just a few of the funniest responses so far to people hearing Jung Kook swear on his debut single.

1) I'm going to need a moment to process this!

can't believe jungkook was the first one to talk about fucking explicitly pic.twitter.com/zjqGE8gAQD — elf⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ∞ (@FAERlETAN) July 14, 2023

2) Get you a man who can do both.

3) There's already a live version and I'm sweating.

— Jungkook cantando "I'll be fucking you right" y acompañándolo con un bailecito 🫠pic.twitter.com/iD7Yzwjhro — Avril; 𝟕 seven (@btsargento) July 18, 2023

4) I say that's my baby and I'm proud.

jungkook after coming to confirm that he did in fact say he fucking somebody right and he donot fucking care pic.twitter.com/qhoOgsmkhk — nugu era⁷ 🐰🎰 (@yoonibbler) July 18, 2023

5) A historic moment.

6) Even Jung Kook can't keep a straight face.

not jungkook giggling while singing FUCKING YOU SEVEN DAYS A WEEK pic.twitter.com/nosJ17iLbX — 7 (@starjkoos) July 18, 2023

7) Seriously though, I needed more warning for this.

JUNGKOOK DIJO “I’LL BE FUCKIN YOU RIGHT SEVEN DAYS A WEEK” I— pic.twitter.com/wDogl0n0Gk — 루네 +🪐. | no dm today. (@ataraxiaIunar_) July 14, 2023

8) Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?

If someone would’ve told me in Chapter 1 that Jungkook would release a song about SEX and fucking 7 days a week pic.twitter.com/tNY0ccjGXN — Venus⁷ (@bangtansdyke) July 14, 2023

9) I wasn't expecting that at all.

I THOUGHT THE EXPLICIT VER WAS JUST GONNA BE BC OF LATTOS VERSE NEVERMIND JEON FUCKING JUNGKOOK SAYING HES GONNA BE FUCKING ME RIGHT WTF DO U MEAN?????????? FUCK OFF?????? HELP??????? pic.twitter.com/5PnIKZZLFu — emble ∞♡ ︎ (@lichuuli) July 14, 2023

10) And I wouldn't have it any other way.

ngl y’all but with the amount of times I’ve played this song today, this about to be me tonight when I hear Jungkook whispering “I’ll be fucking you right” in my sleep pic.twitter.com/2fsr4UYxZc — nugu era⁷ 🐰🎰 (@yoonibbler) July 15, 2023

11) Is anyone else down bad?

"i'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week" send help 🪦



pic.twitter.com/9Ja8O80fIy — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) July 15, 2023

12) And I oop.

me when i heard jungkook say “ill be fuckin you right seven days a week” pic.twitter.com/kTTs8oHqUt — josi ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@btxtkive_) July 14, 2023

God bless Jung Kook.

Jung Kook - 'Seven (feat. Latto)' lyrics

VERSE 1: Jung Kook

Weight of the world on your shoulders

I kiss your waist and ease your mind

I must be favoured to know ya

I take my hands and trace your lines

PRE-CHORUS: Jung Kook

It's the way that you can ride

It's the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that's why night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right

CHORUS: Jung Kook

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night aftеr night

I'll be fuckin' you right

Seven days a week

VERSE 2: Jung Kook

You lovе when I jump right in

All of me I'm offering

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

Wind it back I'll take it slow

Leave you with that afterglow

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

PRE-CHORUS: Jung Kook

It's the way that you can ride

It's the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that's why night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right

CHORUS: Jung Kook

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right

Seven days a week

VERSE 3: Latto

Tightly take control, tightly take his soul

Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)

Leave them clothes at the door

What you waitin' for? Better come and hit ya goals

Uh, he jump in it both feet

Goin' to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy Open up, say, "Ah"

Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride

What you on? I can match your vibe (Vibe)

Hit me up and I'ma Cha-cha Slide (Skrt)

You make Mondays feel like weekends

I make him never think about cheatin'

Got you skippin' work and meetings

Fuck it, let's sleep in, yes

CHORUS: Jung Kook

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour, every minute, every second (Oh-oh-oh)

You know night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right

Seven days a week (Oh)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Seven days a week

Every hour, every minute, every second (Hour, minute, second)

You know night after night

I'll be fuckin' you right

Seven days a week