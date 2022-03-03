Kanye West slammed for decapitating Pete Davidson in "disturbing" Eazy music video

Kanye's new song 'Eazy' is from his upcoming album Donda 2.

Kanye West is being criticised for his new 'Eazy' music video, which shows an animated figure that resembles Pete Davidson being decapitated and buried alive.

Since the comedian started dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye has taken every opportunity to call Pete out. Kanye has shared screenshots of private messages between him and Pete, posted memes about him and often refers to him as "Skete". Kim, who was recently declared legally single, even had to reprimand Kanye because she feared for Pete's safety. Kanye then apologised for his "jarring" Instagram posts but he's back at it again.

On Wednesday (Mar 2), Kanye released the 'Eazy' music video featuring rapper The Game. In the video, which is in clay stop-motion, an animated figure modelled in Kanye's image can be seen dragging a bound body along the ground.

Kanye West slammed for decapitating Pete Davidson in "disturbing" new music video.
Kanye West slammed for decapitating Pete Davidson in "disturbing" new music video. Picture: Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images, @kanyewest via Instagram

A bag is then removed from the body's head and a person who looks exactly like Pete is revealed. Kanye then sprinkles rose seeds over the figure’s face and later roses grow from Pete's head. The roses are then loaded onto a pickup truck, similar to the one he sent to Kim on Valentine's Day.

The video ends with a message, which reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER. EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK HE'S FINE."

Pete is also mentioned in the song lyrics, with Ye rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Watch the 'Eazy' music video here.

People have criticised the "disturbing" video and believe Kanye has gone too far this time.

