Kanye West slammed for decapitating Pete Davidson in "disturbing" Eazy music video

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye's new song 'Eazy' is from his upcoming album Donda 2.

Kanye West is being criticised for his new 'Eazy' music video, which shows an animated figure that resembles Pete Davidson being decapitated and buried alive.

Since the comedian started dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye has taken every opportunity to call Pete out. Kanye has shared screenshots of private messages between him and Pete, posted memes about him and often refers to him as "Skete". Kim, who was recently declared legally single, even had to reprimand Kanye because she feared for Pete's safety. Kanye then apologised for his "jarring" Instagram posts but he's back at it again.

On Wednesday (Mar 2), Kanye released the 'Eazy' music video featuring rapper The Game. In the video, which is in clay stop-motion, an animated figure modelled in Kanye's image can be seen dragging a bound body along the ground.

Kanye West slammed for decapitating Pete Davidson in "disturbing" new music video. Picture: Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images, @kanyewest via Instagram

A bag is then removed from the body's head and a person who looks exactly like Pete is revealed. Kanye then sprinkles rose seeds over the figure’s face and later roses grow from Pete's head. The roses are then loaded onto a pickup truck, similar to the one he sent to Kim on Valentine's Day.

The video ends with a message, which reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER. EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK HE'S FINE."

Pete is also mentioned in the song lyrics, with Ye rapping: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

People have criticised the "disturbing" video and believe Kanye has gone too far this time.

someone seriously needs to get him help this is extremely disturbing https://t.co/iozQhW7t4i — bethany (@fiImgal) March 2, 2022

Im not lying to you, if I was Pete Davidson, Id want to throw hands. This obsession is beyond OD weird at this point. https://t.co/qGNjVQjAuD — Mack 🏁 (@ctv_mack) March 2, 2022

can’t make the “kanye is sick” excuse. so am i, so is pete davidson. pete davidson and i are on medication to help us, and we take accountability for our actions. don’t demonize mental illness by letting it excuse the way he’s acting. — 💛🐝🖤 (@ratingsquin) March 2, 2022

Kanye West decapitating Pete Davidson in his new music video is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. The man’s 44 and having a completely one-sided feud with this guy to this extreme, it’s vile and so uncomfortable to witness unfold. He needs to be de-platformed like Trump. pic.twitter.com/rDvAJxZnQG — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) March 2, 2022

The internet went crazy when Kathy Griffin beheaded Tr*mp for art but it seems no one cares that Kanye beheaded Pete Davidson in a music video, someone that’s done nothing wrong, while he simultaneously abuses & harasses his ex wife (which is abuse towards his children as well) — Erin Moon Honey Davies (@erinheartscoco) March 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and in response Kanye uploads a stop motion music video of him KIDNAPPING and DECAPITATING Pete Davidson?????? This is abuse — daya’s second emmy 🔆 (@sexcipixiegrl) March 2, 2022

pete davidson deserves so much better. i really hope he’s doing okay right now, safe and healthy. — ִֶָ (@typicaIofme) March 2, 2022

I hope Pete Davidson is okay and has excellent security. That video is disturbing as hell — LET IT BURN (@haniimhome) March 3, 2022

it breaks my heart to think of pete rn bc like nick cannon said days ago, pete davidson is such a delicate and loving person. what kanye’s doing is so disgusting and immature. — ִֶָ (@typicaIofme) March 2, 2022

Kanye West is so fucking embarassing. I hope Pete Davidson is gonna sue his ass for harassment pic.twitter.com/dwbkzkiu6M — hoe for euphoria (@sadelikesinger) March 3, 2022

