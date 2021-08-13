Lauren Jauregui responds after receiving backlash over post about her "ancestors"

By Jazmin Duribe

"This sounds kinda racially motivated."

Lauren Jauregui has received backlash on Twitter after referring to her "ancestors".

On Tuesday (Aug 10), the 'Expectations' singer and former Fifth Harmony member tweeted: "One thing I know for a fact is anyone who tries to play w me has to answer to my ancestors..that karma hit quick."

The spiritual process of calling upon ancestors is prevalent in Black, Asian and Indigenous communities. Black people often call on their ancestors for strength and guidance, drawing on their painful past experiences. In some African cultures, ancestors are seen as being the messengers between humans and God.

Lauren is Cuban, of Spanish descent, so some thought is was inappropriate of her to use the word in the context she used it in considering the history of colonisation. Others also noted that Lauren used African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in her tweet, making it even worse.

One user responded: "Are you threatening us with with ghost colonizers?!?! Did I just hear a spooky WHIP?!?" Lauren replied: "If you don’t know me personally I’m not sure why you feel so comfortable assuming who my ancestors are...? I have done a lot of work to elevate the parts of my lineage that were harmful, but I also have ancestors who were the receivers of the trauma.

"Also, if you aren’t trying to harm me, this is inapplicable to you no threats, just truth. I’m Cuban, born in Miami to two kids of immigrants. I have a mixed lineage like most Cubans do. Sending love and light to you and your ancestors."

However, social media never forgets. Another user pulled up a tweet, which is reportedly from Lauren's mother Clara, that disputed her claim of mixed heritage. It read: "Straight from Spanish descent – she's an ORIGINAL pure Latina! And she had [heart emoji]."

Although some insisted it was not possible to "gate keep" the word ancestors because every person has them, people continued to criticise Lauren's use of the word on Twitter.

Lauren has now seemingly responded to the backlash on Twitter. She tweeted: "Strangers on the internet loud and wrong af with assumptions & insults for likes & retweets.

"It’s all love though, I know my truth and I’m not ashamed of it. Have a beautiful day!"