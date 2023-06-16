Leigh-Anne explains the emotional meaning behind her Don't Say Love lyrics

Leigh-Anne stuns in Don’t Say Love music video trailer

By Sam Prance

In 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne alludes to her experience of being overlooked in Little Mix.

Legions assemble! The wait for Leigh-Anne's solo music is finally over. After months of anticipation, Leigh-Anne has officially released her debut solo single 'Don't Say Love' and she's just explained what the emotional meaning behind her lyrics is.

Ever since Little Mix officially went on hiatus last year, fans have been desperate to see what each of the girls would do next. Today (Jun 6), Leigh-Anne has arrived and 'Don't Say Love' doesn't disappoint. Co-written with Jon Bellion ('Midnight Sky') and Peter Nappi ('Flowers'), 'Don't Say Love' is a garage-tinged banger and it's already topping charts around the world.

Now, Leigh-Anne has opened up about what 'Don't Say Love' means to her and how it relates to her time in Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne explains the emotional meaning behind her Don't Say Love lyrics. Picture: Warner Records

'Don't Say Love' is about needing a relationship where the love is genuine. In the chorus, Leigh-Anne sings: "Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin' / Empty lies, empty words, entertainment / Don't say love just because you can say it / I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that's real." She adds: "I feel like I just can't be myself."

Discussing the meaning behind her 'Don't Say Love' lyrics in a recent interview with British Vogue, Leigh-Anne explained: "'Don’t Say Love' is about wanting to be loved wholeheartedly, [like] the love that I have for myself. If it’s not that, then I don’t want it. That’s a journey, getting there."

Leigh-Anne then revealed that it's partly inspired by her time in Little Mix. She said: "Within the group and in my career, I really felt like a lot of the time I was overlooked and undervalued. I really wanted to get that emotion across in the video: frustration, sadness, anger."

Leigh-Anne ended the interview by saying: "I wanted to get that across in my first single, so I could just leave that girl and that feeling in the past."

Leigh-Anne: 'Don't Say Love' [Official Video]

Leigh-Anne previously spoke about being overlooked due to her race in a viral Instagram video in 2020. She said: "My reality is feeling lonely when performing to predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on. My reality is feeling anxious before fan events or signings because I always feel like the least favoured."

Leigh-Anne also addressed the experience in her award-winning documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power.

Based on how good 'Don't Say Love Is', we can't wait to see what Leigh-Anne does next.

Leigh-Anne - 'Don't Say Love' lyrics

INTRO

Do say, do say, do say, do say



VERSE 1

Do say myself, you're gone

If I, if I do say so myself, you're gone

You don't wanna talk about the way we are

I cannot pretend like this is perfect, no

This is perfect

PRE-CHORUS

Tell me something's wrong

I feel like I just can't be myself

Can you be strong?

I don't wanna be with someone else

Somethin' wrong

If we're gonna be, I need your help

If you're down, I'm down for life, just

CHORUS

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin'

Empty lies, empty words, entertainment

Don't say love just because you can say it

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that's real

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin'

Truth might hurt, but I know I can take it

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin'

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that

I just need somethin' that

I just need somethin' that's real

VERSE 2

Don't take it personal

If I, if I do say so, it's personal

I ain't gon' protect your feelings anymore

I cannot pretend like this is perfect

This is perfect

PRE-CHORUS

Tell me something's wrong (Somethin' wrong)

I feel like I just can't be myself ('Self)

Can you be strong? (Strong)

I don't wanna be with someone else

Somethin' wrong (Somethin' wrong)

If we're gonna be, I need your help

If you're down, I'm down for life, just

CHORUS

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin'

Empty lies, empty words, entertainment

Don't say love just because you can say it

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that's real

POST-CHORUS

Give me somethin' I can hold onto, boy

Give me somethin' I can hold forever, for life

If it's not you, gotta watch me leave, boy

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that

I just need somethin' that

I just need somethin' that's real

BRIDGE

(Ooh, oh)

I just need somethin' that's real (Oh)

I need, I need, I need

I just need somethin' that's real

CHORUS

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin'

Empty lies, empty words, entertainment (Entertainment)

Don't say love just because you can say it (Oh)

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that's real

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasin' (Ooh)

Truth might hurt, but I know I can take it (Can take it)

Don't say love if that's not what you're chasing (Oh)

I need, I need, I need, I just need somethin' that

I just need somethin' that