Liam Payne explains why he split from fiancée Maya Henry

By Sam Prance

"I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."

Liam Payne has opened up about his breakup with fiancée Maya Henry in a candid new interview about his life and career.

Liam Payne and model Maya Henry first met at a One Direction concert in 2015. The two stars also crossed paths at a Dolce & Gabbana event in 2018 but it wasn't until September 2019 that they confirmed they were dating. Since then, Liam (27) and Maya (21) have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and the couple even got engaged in August 2020.

However, now Liam has confirmed that he and Maya have split and he explained why on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Why did Liam Payne and Maya Henry split?

Liam Payne explains why he split from fiancée Maya Henry. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Speaking to Steven Bartlett about whether or not he's single, Liam said "I am indeed" and revealed that his relationship with Maya ended in lockdown. He then added: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships."

Liam continued: "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being."

He also said: "I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."

There are very few people who have experienced what he has in the last decade.



Liam Payne opens up about his darkest moments, failed relationships & becoming an an entrepreneur.



He's inspiring, complex and deeply honest🙏🏽 You are going to love this 👉🏽 https://t.co/xK8GUZ7XMB pic.twitter.com/5OINre7eXN — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) June 7, 2021

Liam ended by saying: "I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good." As for Maya, he said: "I hope she’s happy."

