Machine Gun Kelly claps back at viral TikTok accusing him of faking playing the guitar

By Sam Prance

Machine Gun Kelly plays the guitar regularly in live performances but someone has accused him of faking it.

Machine Gun Kelly has addressed accusations that he doesn't know how to play the guitar and fakes it in live performances.

Machine Gun Kelly may be best known for his rap music but he's since pivoted to a much more guitar-driven sound. His last album, Tickets to My Downfall, received widespread critical acclaim for its modern take on classic pop-punk and MGK now looks set to repeat his winning formula with his next project Mainstream Sellout featuring the hit Willow collab 'Emo Girl'.

Last week (Mar 4), a TikTok went viral accusing MGK of faking playing the guitar and now MGK has clapped back at it.

In the original viral TikTok, @gunnar_dugrey writes: "Machine Gun Kelly EXPOSED". He then says: "So I work here at Guitar Center. Today we've got an interesting new guitar in - A Machine Gun Kelly, signature Schecter. It's got a pretty interesting feature, it's called a kill switch. If you flip this in the down position, it cuts off all the volume making it completely silent."

Gunnar adds: "That got me wondering, how does MGK use this in his live performances." He then brings up a variety of images in which you can see MGK playing his guitar with the kill switch in the down position. He ended by saying: "It certainly seems like he doesn't use it for much other than muting his guitar while he plays."

Gunnar's original video has been viewed over four million times.

Now, MGK has clapped back in a duet video. He says: "Hold on, you reverse-engineered it to go like this 'cause when it goes down, it's on. I only play my guitar live. You should go watch a performance, you can clearly hear that live. You're wearing a liquid death hat. I'm also a part-owner in that company so you're promoting me while hating on me."

Gunnar has since posted a video admitting he was wrong.

So there we have it. MGK does actually play the guitar and people should fact check things before making accusations.

MGK is currently preparing to release his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout on March 25th.