Machine Gun Kelly shaves his head and reveals head tattoo to promote new music

By Jazmin Duribe

The Blonde Don has become The Bald Don.

Sorry, Machine Gun Kelly fans. The 'Bloody Valentine' singer's iconic blonde locks are officially gone.

On Tuesday (Aug 10), Machine Gun Kelly posted photos of himself sporting a shaved head on social media, meaning he'll now have to take "The Blonde Don" out of his Instagram bio. Sad!

MGK's newly-shaven head also revealed a rather prominent head tattoo, which ran down the centre of his skull. The tattoo appears to be a diamond shaped design, or some sort of arrow in black ink.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals huge new head tattoo and shaved head. Picture: Alamy, @machinegunkelly via Twitter

Before he decided to scalp himself, MGK had recently been spotted with much longer hair than usual leading many to believe he has been wearing extensions – or even a wig – for a movie role… So why would he cut that all off, you ask? Well, according to his Twitter post, MGK shaved his head to promote his new music.

MGK is releasing a single called 'papercuts' alongside the music video, which is directed by Cole Bennett, tonight (Aug 11). "I shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ 'papercuts' tomorrow 9pm," he captioned the image. The song is likely to be from his upcoming sixth studio album Born With Horns, which has been produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker.

Although shaving your head and getting a massive tattoo seems like the perfect stunt to pull to get attention, MGK's fans aren't convinced. Some seem to be skeptical that the hairstyle change is real, accusing him of using a bald cap.

"Don’t lie we know it’s a bald cap," one user tweeted. Another added: "Uhhh gonna call bald cap right now honey." While a third concluded: "The head shape looks so wack it has to be a bald cap, you can see it raise higher towards the top."

i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_

“papercuts”

tomorrow 9pm 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

This wouldn't be the first wild stunt MGK has pulled the week, though. On Monday, the actor revealed he and Travis had got matching "Born With Horns" tattoos on their arms to announce the upcoming album of the same name.