Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince" and pop-punk fans are furious

25 March 2022, 15:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Apologize to Pete Wentz."

Machine Gun Kelly is officially "pop punk's crown Prince", according to Billboard.

As you will know, Machine Gun Kelly has slowly transformed himself from rapper to rocker. The 'Emo Girl' singer is considered one of the faces of pop punk's recent revival and his last album, Tickets to My Downfall, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. At the time, it was the first rock album to chart so highly in over a year.

On Wednesday (Mar 23), Machine Gun Kelly featured as Billboard magazine's March cover star ahead of the release of his sixth album, Mainstream Sellout, which was released today (Mar 25). For the cover shoot, MGK wore a pearl and rhinestone crown on his head while his hands were clasped together in prayer.

Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince"
Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince". Picture: Alamy, @machinegunkelly via Instagram

The title beside him read: "Pop-punk's crown Prince. Rock needed a 'defibrillator'. Machine Gun Kelly came to the rescue."

In the cover interview, Machine Gun Kelly defended critiques of him not being authentically pop punk. "I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got. But I earned that s–t," he explained.

"Dude, I was f–king loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the f–king Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that s–t as a band?"

He also revealed that the album after Tickets to My Downfall was supposed to be a rap album, but his love of guitar made him pivot more towards his current sound. He added: "The 2010s was great for singers and rappers, and I was part of that. But I think we needed something else: We needed an instrument. Kids come up to me like, ‘Dude, the first time I ever saw someone play guitar in concert was at your concert — and now I take guitar lessons.'"

Although MGK has been topping the charts with his pop punk hits, fans didn't like that he was being declared "pop punk's crown Prince".

