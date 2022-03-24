Machine Gun Kelly slammed for $400 VIP tickets to pose with his guitar on tour

By Sam Prance

Machine Gun Kelly is not selling meet and greet tickets on his Mainstream Sellout Tour but you can get a photo with his guitar.

Machine Gun Kelly is facing backlash from fans for charging them over $400 to pose with his guitar as a VIP ticket package.

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to controversy. This year alone, the 31-year-old has come under fire over a resurfaced clip in which he makes "creepy" comments about Kendall Jenner, an old video in which he makes "disgusting" remarks about Black women, and he's also been accused of making fun of emo culture and profiting off of it with his new album.

Now, MGK is being criticised for a ticket on his Mainstream Sellout Tour that includes a meet and greet... with his guitar.

Earlier this week (Mar 22), MGK announced his Mainstream Sellout Tour and revealed that superstars including Avril Lavigne, Willow and Travis Barker will be supporting him. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Mar 25), but the presale has already started and fans aren't impressed with the $405 (£287) VIP Lounge ticket package on offer.

The $405 Mainstream Sellout VIP Lounge package gets you a seat in the first 10 rows of MGK's concerts, access to the VIP Lounge and a drink ticket. It also includes "a photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop with MGK's guitar." but there is no artist participation from MGK himself and it's unclear if you can actually touch the guitar.

Given that some artists charge the same amount for actual meet and greets, many fans are calling out MGK and accusing him of exploiting them. You can also buy MGK's exact guitar for $999. One person tweeted: "mgk is charging £300? for a photo with his guitar????? that's not very pop punk of him."

Another added: "not mgk charging for a pic with his guitar, isn’t he embarrassed".

mgk is charging £300???? for a photo with his guitar????? that's not very pop punk of him — andy sibbs (@sibbsbutemo) March 23, 2022

not mgk charging for a pic with his guitar, isn’t he embarrassed — 🖤⚰️frankie🖤⚰️ (@starkblud) March 22, 2022

not mgk charging vip for ‘a photo with his guitar’ actually something not right with the guy — han 🦇 (@killingboyss) March 22, 2022

MGK’s £287 VIP package gets you a photo with his GUITAR??? Not him… his GUITAR??? Dude’s a freak pic.twitter.com/1MFXNVD4Oj — Max (@ByTheGrave) March 23, 2022

as someone that was bullied all through school, if you pay $700 to take a picture with mgk’s guitar, i’m absolutely gonna bully tf out of you — 🖤 (@kellythescorpio) March 22, 2022

not mgk selling a vip package for $700 plus 💀 u don’t even meet the man u take a photo with his guitar lmaooooo — linda 🦇 (@devilsvalentine) March 22, 2022

As it stands, MGK is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

What do you think? Would you pay $405 to pose with your fave's guitar?