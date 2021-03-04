Madison Beer opens up about receiving death threats on TikTok

"It should not be normalized to talk about people this way."

Madison Beer has opened up about her relationship with TikTok and how she often receives death threats on the video app.

Speaking to Zach Sang last week (Feb 27), Madison explained: "I joined TikTok and I was immediately welcomed with such an abundance of love and support. I was so excited and so happy. And then, it changed." She continued: "I couldn't even open TikTok because every single video was another person ripping me to shreds and it was so hard and so bad."

Now, Madison has spoken candidly about getting death threats on TikTok and the way that it effects her mental health.

Today (Mar 4), Madison tweeted: "please think before you speak and be intentional with your words........ please". A fan then replied: "spill" and Madison responded: "nah i jus opened tik tok for the first time in a bit & saw a video of myself and in the comments was being dragged so disgustingly...like saying i should kill myself n shit. it’s just too much."

Madison also tweeted: "it’s so aggressive and seeing how heartless people can be is something i’ll never get used to and i’ll always speak up because it should not be normalized to talk about people this way i’m sorry."

Someone also asked if Madison is okay and she tweeted: "i’ll be okay. hurt and saddened a bit. but i’ll be okay, just please if you’re reading this be mindful with what you say about people. life is too short to be so reckless with your words."

She went on to write: "and this isn’t me being dramatic or exaggerative. i’ve been on the internet for 10+ years. you don’t get used to it. and it shouldn’t be something you have to."

Following Madison's tweets, fans rushed to support her and send her their love on Twitter. Madison has since thanked them. tweeting: "your affirmation gives me courage to speak up when i just feel like hiding. love you guys deeply."

If you see any death threats or harmful comments and videos on TikTok, please report them by tapping and holding on them. A menu will then appear where you can click report and TikTok will look into it.