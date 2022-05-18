Marshmello appears to confirm his identity after fans thirst over his face without a mask

By Sam Prance

It looks like Marshmello has finally revealed his real identity and it's all thanks to a thirst post.

Marshmello has seemingly confirmed his identity by liking a post thirsting over what he looks like without his infamous mask.

Ever since Marshmello first rose to fame, fans have wondered what the DJ looks like without his signature white mask. When Selena Gomez collaborated with Marshmello on 'Wolves' back in 2017, she revealed to Zane Lowe that she had seen the hit producer's face. On Apple, she said: "I definitely did. He’s actually cute - but I don’t know if he’ll kill me for saying that."

In recent years, fans believe they have worked out who Marshmello is and he now appears to have confirmed their theories.

Who is Marshmello? What does his face look like?

Who is Marshmello? This is what his face looks like without his mask. Picture: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage, E!

In 2015, Skrillex did a Yahoo! interview with Katie Couric and, halfway through the interview, his phone rang. Katie said, "It's Chris" and Skrillex replied: "Oh, Marshmello." Based on this clip, fans guessed that Marshmello is musician Chris Cormack and Forbes published an exposé in 2017 titled "Unmasking Marshmello: The Real Identity Of The $21 Million DJ".

In the piece, they state that Marshmello is Chris Comstock and point out that both Marshmello and Chris seem to share the exact same tattoos. Not only that but they share the same birthday and appear to pop up in the same locations a lot. Still, Marshmello has never actually responded to fans or Forbes' piece, let alone confirmed if he is Chris Comstock.

In 2017, Marshmello tweeted: "I don't take my helmet off because I don't want or need fame. I'm genuinely trying to create something positive for people to connect with." He also jokingly revealed his identity in 2019 by having Shawn Mendes accept an award in his place at the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

However, it now looks as though Marshmello is ready to confirm that he is indeed Chris Comstock. On Sunday (May 15), a fan tweeted, "marshmello can get it anytime any day anywhere im serious", alongside photos from Chris' Instagram and Chris liked the tweet.

marshmello can get it anytime any day anywhere im serious pic.twitter.com/cS49VuKTcc — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) May 15, 2022

do yall think he’s flirting with me pic.twitter.com/frRxYzmlYw — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) May 18, 2022

In other words, it looks as though Chris Comstock is indeed Marshmello and he appreciates thirst tweets.

