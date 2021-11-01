People are just realising that Metro Station's Shake It has an explicit meaning

By Katie Louise Smith

“When you realise at 30 that Shake It is not about dancing."

It's happened to all of us: realising as an adult that your favourite song from your childhood has a *spicy* meaning that never once crossed your mind before.

TikTok creator Kate Steinberg has been sharing those exact realisations on the app. From Ashley Tisdale's 'He Said, She Said' to Rihanna's 'Shut Up and Drive', Steinberg has been exposing the real meaning behind all of those hits for the people who still haven't clocked what they're about.

And for those of you who are still innocently bopping along to Metro Station's 'Shake It' without knowing what the song means, we might be about to low-key ruin the track for you.

Steinberg has now gone massively viral thanks to a video where she can be seen mouthing along to the 2007 hit ‘Shake It’ in her car, before suddenly realising that the song isn’t actually the innocent dance floor banger we all thought it was.

She wrote, “When you realise at 30 that shake it is not about dancing,” on the video, and captioned it saying, "the warped tour kid inside me is crying."

The TikTok now has over 12.5 million views, and the comment section is full of people feeling hoodwinked, bamboozled and lead astray by the song’s actual meaning, compared to the video that sees a group of young people taking part in a dance-off.

One user wrote, "I was today years old when I found this out," with another adding, “Not me rapidly scrolling through the comment still unsure what they mean.”

So, what’s it about then? What do you mean 'Shake It' is not about having a massive dance-off with your mates at a party?

Some fans have already realised that the real meaning is quite suggestive, but for those that are still in the dark, just one glimpse at the lyrics as an adult should tell you everything you need to know.

The first verse? "I'll take you home if you don't leave me at the front door / Your body's cold, but girl, we're getting so warm / And I was thinking of ways that I could get inside."

The second verse? "We're on the bed but your clothes are laying right there."

The bridge? "But I was thinking of ways to get you staying the night / Your body's shaking, tell me off so I can turn off the lights."

Staying the night. No clothes. Moving. Touching. Shaking… It’s about sex. 'Shake It' is about sex. Sorry and/or you're welcome.

