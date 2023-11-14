Mighty Hoopla 2024: Line up, tickets and everything you need to know

Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware are announced as headliners for the Mighty Hoopla Weekender 2024.

The Mighty Hoopla Weekender is BACK and camper than ever, babes!

The annual London-based festival will return in June 2024 with another unmissable line up, promising an ever bigger and better weekend filled with queer joy, vibrant acceptance and liberation for all.

In a UK festival exclusive, Mighty Hoopla will welcome 00's icon Nelly Furtado as this year’s Saturday headliner, and Hoopla-crowd favourite Jessie Ware will return to headline the festival on Sunday night.

Other big names to join the line up include Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Alison Goldfrapp, En Vogue, Eve, Rachel Stevens and Louise.

And to top it all off, you can also see our very own PopBuzz presenter and drag icon Yshee Black! What more could you possibly want?!

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla are available to purchase now, here's everything you need to know:

Mighty Hoopla Weekender 2024 Line Up
Mighty Hoopla 2024: Dates and venue

Mighty Hoopla will take place on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June 2024 at Brockwell Park, South London.

Mighty Hoopla Stages and Set Times

Hoopla have confirmed that, alongside the Main Stage, last year's newest stage, The Bump, will return with redesigned staging and a line-up some of the world’s best DJs and live performers.

Pleasure Palace will also return, spotlighting some of the world’s best and diverse queer nightlife, cabaret and drag performers.

Hoopla will also be introducing a new area called Queertopia, which they've billed as a "specially crafted stage showcasing the best and up-and-coming names within the queer space."

Queertopia will host Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kamille, alt-pop phenomenon Lynks, multi-Instrumentalist and producer Geo Jordan, in addition to  Walt Disco, Nakhane, Karnage Kills, Buttmitzva, Bright Light Bright Light, Toya Delazy, and many more.

Set times will be announced nearer the time of the festival next year.

Mighty Hoopla 2024: Tickets and price

If you want a ticket for Mighty Hoopla then you'll have to act quick. Tickets are on sale now, with Saturday tickets start from £79.50 + booking fee, Sunday tickets start from 69.50 + booking fee, and Weekend tickets start from £129.50 + booking fee.

Day Ticket information

There are several types of day tickets you can buy:

General Admission

General Admission tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket) at the checkout.

Groupla Ticket: 6 tickets for the price of 5

Groupla tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant 6 people access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June for the price of 5. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout.

PRE 2PM Ticket Admission

You must arrive at the festival before 2pm to gain entry, otherwise you will have to pay an additional fee at the gates.

PRE 1PM Ticket Admission

You must arrive at the festival before 1pm to gain entry, otherwise you will have to pay an additional fee at the gates. £5 from every ticket will go to The Mighty Hoopla Foundation, Which supports charities and organisations like Not A Phase, Doctors without Boarders and The Brockwell Live Community Fund Among Others.

Weekend Ticket information

There are also two types of Weekend tickets:

General Admission

General Admission tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant you access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout!

Groupla Ticket: 6 tickets for the price of 5

Groupla tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant 6 people access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June for the price of 5! You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout!

Full Mighty Hoopla 2024 Line-up

Saturday 1st June & Sunday 2nd June

  • A Man To Pet
  • Agnes
  • Alice Cockayne
  • Alison Goldfrapp
  • Amanda LePore
  • B:Rave
  • B*Witched
  • Bailey J Mills
  • Bananarama
  • Barbs
  • BARRIOKE
  • BEEF MINCE
  • Bellah Mae
  • Big Dyke Energy
  • Blackstage Vs Gal Pals
  • BONGO’S BINGO
  • Bright Light Bright Light
  • BROWN EXCELLENCE
  • Butch Please
  • Buttmitzvah
  • CARL MULLANEY
  • Charles
  • Cher Lloyd
  • Claire Richards
  • Cockles & Muscles
  • Countess Luann
  • Dance Mums
  • Dane Buckley
  • Danny Howard
  • David Hoyle
  • Delta Goodrem
  • DJ LADY LLOYD
  • DJ Mimi
  • Dom Topics
  • Don One Show
  • Doppelgang
  • Eats Everything
  • Emily Bampton
  • En Vogue
  • Eve
  • Fancy Shews!
  • Father JC
  • Fatt Butcher
  • Frame Workout
  • Gal Pals
  • Gala
  • Geo Jordan
  • George Michael Disco
  • Georgia
  • Ginger Johnson
  • Ginny Lemon
  • Girls Dont Sync
  • Gok Wan
  • Gold Rush
  • Gucci Girl
  • Guilty Pleasures
  • Harem of No One
  • Hercules & Love Affair DJ
  • House Gospel Choir
  • Huns n Roses
  • Jayde Adams
  • Jessie Ware
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Jodie Mitchell
  • Jonbers Blonde
  • Jonjo Jury
  • Joshua James
  • Jungle Kitty
  • Kamille
  • Karnage Kills
  • Kate Cheka
  • Keiynan Lonsdale
  • Kim Petras
  • KINKY KABARET
  • Knickerbocker
  • Kuntessa
  • Lagoon Femshayma
  • Louise
  • Love Potion No.9
  • Lynx
  • Madonna Kebab
  • Majorettes
  • Mary O'Connell
  • Maya Jane Coles
  • Mel Blatt ft. Toy Box
  • Michelle Gayle
  • Michelle Manetti
  • MIMI'S
  • Mr Theo
  • Ms. Sharon Le Grand
  • Mya Mehmi
  • Nakhane
  • Neil Prince
  • Nelly Furtado
  • Not OK Karaoke
  • Old Dirty Brasstards
  • Party with Ginger
  • Polyglamorous
  • Popola
  • Princess Julia
  • PUSH THE BUTTON
  • Pxssy Liquor
  • Pxssy Palace
  • Queer Bruk
  • Queerly Come Dancing
  • Quiplash
  • Rachel Stevens
  • Raze Collective Presents
  • Rebecca Black
  • Rhys Pieces
  • Riff Raff Cabaret
  • Rita Ora
  • Rozalla
  • Say Now
  • Séayoncé
  • Sexquisite
  • Shazney Lewis
  • Shotgun Carousel
  • Sikisa
  • Six The Musical
  • SLAYSTATION
  • Slicc N Thicc
  • Sounds Queer
  • Sue Veneers
  • SWIFTOGEDDON
  • Taylor Trash
  • Tete Bang
  • The Cocoa Butter Club
  • THE GLORY PRESENTS MAN UP!
  • THE GRAND’S DREAMTEAM
  • The Karaoke Hole
  • The Veronicas
  • Toby Corton
  • Toyah Delazy
  • UOKHUN
  • Walt Disco
  • WE ARE STILL YOUNG
  • What She Said
  • Yshee Black

Head here for more information about Mighty Hoopla 2024.

