Mighty Hoopla 2024: Line up, tickets and everything you need to know

Mighty Hoopla 2024 Line Up Headliners Jessie Ware Nelly Furtado. Picture: Mighty Hoopla

By Woodrow Whyte

Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware are announced as headliners for the Mighty Hoopla Weekender 2024.

The Mighty Hoopla Weekender is BACK and camper than ever, babes!

The annual London-based festival will return in June 2024 with another unmissable line up, promising an ever bigger and better weekend filled with queer joy, vibrant acceptance and liberation for all.

In a UK festival exclusive, Mighty Hoopla will welcome 00's icon Nelly Furtado as this year’s Saturday headliner, and Hoopla-crowd favourite Jessie Ware will return to headline the festival on Sunday night.

Other big names to join the line up include Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Alison Goldfrapp, En Vogue, Eve, Rachel Stevens and Louise.

And to top it all off, you can also see our very own PopBuzz presenter and drag icon Yshee Black! What more could you possibly want?!

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla are available to purchase now, here's everything you need to know:

Mighty Hoopla Weekender 2024 Line Up. Picture: Mighty Hoopla

Mighty Hoopla 2024: Dates and venue

Mighty Hoopla will take place on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June 2024 at Brockwell Park, South London.

Mighty Hoopla Stages and Set Times

Hoopla have confirmed that, alongside the Main Stage, last year's newest stage, The Bump, will return with redesigned staging and a line-up some of the world’s best DJs and live performers.

Pleasure Palace will also return, spotlighting some of the world’s best and diverse queer nightlife, cabaret and drag performers.

Hoopla will also be introducing a new area called Queertopia, which they've billed as a "specially crafted stage showcasing the best and up-and-coming names within the queer space."

Queertopia will host Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kamille, alt-pop phenomenon Lynks, multi-Instrumentalist and producer Geo Jordan, in addition to Walt Disco, Nakhane, Karnage Kills, Buttmitzva, Bright Light Bright Light, Toya Delazy, and many more.

Set times will be announced nearer the time of the festival next year.

Mighty Hoopla 2024: Tickets and price

If you want a ticket for Mighty Hoopla then you'll have to act quick. Tickets are on sale now, with Saturday tickets start from £79.50 + booking fee, Sunday tickets start from 69.50 + booking fee, and Weekend tickets start from £129.50 + booking fee.

Day Ticket information

There are several types of day tickets you can buy:

General Admission

General Admission tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket) at the checkout.

Groupla Ticket: 6 tickets for the price of 5

Groupla tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant 6 people access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June for the price of 5. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout.

PRE 2PM Ticket Admission

You must arrive at the festival before 2pm to gain entry, otherwise you will have to pay an additional fee at the gates.

PRE 1PM Ticket Admission

You must arrive at the festival before 1pm to gain entry, otherwise you will have to pay an additional fee at the gates. £5 from every ticket will go to The Mighty Hoopla Foundation, Which supports charities and organisations like Not A Phase, Doctors without Boarders and The Brockwell Live Community Fund Among Others.

Weekend Ticket information

There are also two types of Weekend tickets:

General Admission

General Admission tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant you access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June. You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout!

Groupla Ticket: 6 tickets for the price of 5

Groupla tickets are for those aged 18 and above at the time of the festival and grant 6 people access to Mighty Hoopla 2024 on Saturday 1st June and Sunday 2nd June for the price of 5! You can pay with a £20 deposit (per ticket, per day) at the checkout!

Buy Mighty Hoopla tickets here

Full Mighty Hoopla 2024 Line-up

Saturday 1st June & Sunday 2nd June

A Man To Pet

Agnes

Alice Cockayne

Alison Goldfrapp

Amanda LePore

B:Rave

B*Witched

Bailey J Mills

Bananarama

Barbs

BARRIOKE

BEEF MINCE

Bellah Mae

Big Dyke Energy

Blackstage Vs Gal Pals

BONGO’S BINGO

Bright Light Bright Light

BROWN EXCELLENCE

Butch Please

Buttmitzvah

CARL MULLANEY

Charles

Cher Lloyd

Claire Richards

Cockles & Muscles

Countess Luann

Dance Mums

Dane Buckley

Danny Howard

David Hoyle

Delta Goodrem

DJ LADY LLOYD

DJ Mimi

Dom Topics

Don One Show

Doppelgang

Eats Everything

Emily Bampton

En Vogue

Eve

Fancy Shews!

Father JC

Fatt Butcher

Frame Workout

Gal Pals

Gala

Geo Jordan

George Michael Disco

Georgia

Ginger Johnson

Ginny Lemon

Girls Dont Sync

Gok Wan

Gold Rush

Gucci Girl

Guilty Pleasures

Harem of No One

Hercules & Love Affair DJ

House Gospel Choir

Huns n Roses

Jayde Adams

Jessie Ware

Jodie Harsh

Jodie Mitchell

Jonbers Blonde

Jonjo Jury

Joshua James

Jungle Kitty

Kamille

Karnage Kills

Kate Cheka

Keiynan Lonsdale

Kim Petras

KINKY KABARET

Knickerbocker

Kuntessa

Lagoon Femshayma

Louise

Love Potion No.9

Lynx

Madonna Kebab

Majorettes

Mary O'Connell

Maya Jane Coles

Mel Blatt ft. Toy Box

Michelle Gayle

Michelle Manetti

MIMI'S

Mr Theo

Ms. Sharon Le Grand

Mya Mehmi

Nakhane

Neil Prince

Nelly Furtado

Not OK Karaoke

Old Dirty Brasstards

Party with Ginger

Polyglamorous

Popola

Princess Julia

PUSH THE BUTTON

Pxssy Liquor

Pxssy Palace

Queer Bruk

Queerly Come Dancing

Quiplash

Rachel Stevens

Raze Collective Presents

Rebecca Black

Rhys Pieces

Riff Raff Cabaret

Rita Ora

Rozalla

Say Now

Séayoncé

Sexquisite

Shazney Lewis

Shotgun Carousel

Sikisa

Six The Musical

SLAYSTATION

Slicc N Thicc

Sounds Queer

Sue Veneers

SWIFTOGEDDON

Taylor Trash

Tete Bang

The Cocoa Butter Club

THE GLORY PRESENTS MAN UP!

THE GRAND’S DREAMTEAM

The Karaoke Hole

The Veronicas

Toby Corton

Toyah Delazy

UOKHUN

Walt Disco

WE ARE STILL YOUNG

What She Said

Yshee Black

Head here for more information about Mighty Hoopla 2024.