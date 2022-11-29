Omar Apollo shuts down queerbaiting accusations in the most iconic way

By Sam Prance

Omar Apollo has addressed speculation about his sexuality in a series of iconic tweets.

Omar Apollo has opened up about his sexuality and said that he's had gay relationships following queerbaiting accusations.

Ever since Omar Apollo first began to release music in 2017, LGBTQ+ fans have resonated with his music. In songs like 'Bi Fren' and 'Kamikaze', Omar openly sings about queerness, fluidity and falling in love with men. However, at the start of his career, Omar refused to put any labels on his sexuality and made clear that how he identifies is no one else's business.

Over the past few years, some people have accused Omar of queerbaiting and now the singer has shut down the claims.

Yesterday (Nov 28), a fan of Omar's music tweeted: "is omar apollo another queerbaiting singer? like those type 'i don't label myself let me wear cropped and paint my nails and i say i find another guy hot' cuz i like his song but i don't like supporting straight men doing queerbating."

Omar then set the record straight by retweeting the tweet and adding: "no i b sucking dick fr". Mic drop. If that weren't iconic enough, Omar made his point clearer by tweeting: "from the back" with a 100 emoji.

In other words, Omar isn't straight and he's not queerbaiting.

from the back 💯 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 29, 2022

Omar is currently going viral on TikTok with his Hot 100 hit 'Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)' in which he sings about a man who left him for a woman. Omar sings: "He don't love me no more" and "Evergreen, he tears me to pieces / He don't even have to try".

In the second verse, he adds: "She don't know you like me / She could never love you more / More than me".

Discussing his sexuality with NPR back in April, Omar said: "I don't really care. I feel like in the beginning, I was trying to be mysterious and stuff, but now I'm just like — I'm very gay, so I'm just like, whatever. It's funny, every time I'm doing an interview, they're like, 'You don't like to...' I'm like, 'Damn, do I really come off like that?'"

Omar then ended by saying: "But no, I'm totally about it. Maybe I was trying to keep the mystique, you understand? But I don't even care anymore."