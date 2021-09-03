Peppa Pig roasts Kanye West after getting a better album review than Donda

By Sam Prance

Pitchfork officially gave Peppa Pig's Adventures a higher score than Kanye West's Donda.

Peppa Pig is taking shots at Kanye West after the animated icon got a better Pitchfork review than the 44-year-old superstar.

Last week (Aug 29), Kanye West released his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda. After several delays, the 26-song-long project was released on all platforms and it's since reached the top of the charts worldwide. However, the album was met with mixed reviews and Kanye has received backlash for collaborating with alleged rapist Marilyn Manson on it.

Now, Peppa Pig is coming for Kanye after she found out that Pitchfork rated her latest album better than Kanye's new LP.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian is being roasted for listening to Kanye West's album Donda on mute

Peppa Pig roasts Kanye West after getting a better album review than Donda. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Nickelodeon

In a now-deleted tweet, the official Peppa Pig Twitter account compared the Pitchfork score for her Peppa Pig's Adventures album to Kanye's Donda album. In actual screenshots of both reviews, you can see that Pitchfork awarded Peppa a 6.5 for her project and Kanye just a 6. In other words, Pitchfork believes that Peppa's album is 0.5 points better than Kanye's.

Peppa tweeted: "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5". She was, of course, referencing the fact that Kanye held multiple stadium listening parties for Donda in July and August before he released the album. Peppa's tweet quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets before it was removed from her account.

Peppa Pig trolling Kanye West is the content I live for. pic.twitter.com/jk6KQV5W35 — Nick Vaught (@vaught88) September 3, 2021

As it stands, Kanye is yet to respond to Peppa's comments. We shall update you if he does.