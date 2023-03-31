Phoebe Bridgers slams her own fans for abusing her on her way to her dad's funeral

By Sam Prance

"I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f---ing dehumanize me and shame me and f---ing bully me on the way to my dad's wake."

Phoebe Bridgers has opened up about the dark side of fame and said that fans bullied her on the way to her father's funeral.

In recent years, Phoebe Bridgers' fame has increased exponentially. Following the release of two critically acclaimed indie-rock albums, Phoebe has become one of the most beloved alternative singers of her generation. She's also collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and SZA. As a result, there's been an increasingly invasive interest in her personal life.

Now, Phoebe has discussed what that newfound attention is like and why she feels the need to call out some of her fans.

In a new interview with Them, Phoebe revealed that she had a traumatic experience with some of her fans this year. Phoebe said: "I'm coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I'm saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, fucking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year."

She continued: "It's not like they didn't know my dad just died. A lot of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?'"

Then, addressing people who use her face as their profile picture and harrass her, Phoebe said: "I fucking hate you and I hope you grow the fuck up."

Explaining why it was so upsetting, Phoebe said: "If you're a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that's an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it's okay to do that."

Phoebe added: "I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanise me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad's wake."

Phoebe then said that her boygenius bandmates help her realise what's right and wrong. She explained: "I have to say, most of the people I talk to light up my life and remind me what I love about my job, but my two best friends are helping me with the boundary of 'I don't have to sit here and be fucking grateful that that happened and that that's a part of my job.'"

She also said: "It doesn't have to be, and it wasn't five years ago, so I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be like, this is dehumanising abuse, horrible shit."