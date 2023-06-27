Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage

27 June 2023, 16:44

Bebe Rexha injured after fan throws phone at her on stage

By Sam Prance

The incident has sparked a conversation as to what is appropriate fan behaviour at shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A fan threw their mother's ashes at Pink on stage while she was performing live in London and it's sparked a debate online.

In recent years, there's been a lot of discourse surrounding what is inappropriate behaviour at a concert. In May, Taylor Swift fans were criticised after a group of them held up photos of Taylor's late grandmother while she was performing 'Marjorie' on The Eras Tour. This month, both Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were injured after fans assaulted assaulted them on stage.

Now, a Pink fan is being called out after they threw their mother's ashes at Pink, mid-performance, leaving the artist bewildered.

READ MORE: 14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle claps back after Pink slams her bikini photos

Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage
Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, @jomas__ via Twitter

Over the weekend (Jun 25), Pink performed in Hyde Park as part of her Summer Carnival Tour. While singing 'Just Like a Pill' to the crowd, Pink was caught off guard. In videos from the event, you can see a fan throw a bag of ashes at Pink. Shocked, Pink asks, "Is this your mom? I don't know how I feel about this", before putting the ashes down and continuing to sing.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral online with one being viewed over 1.4 million times.

Reacting, one person wrote: "concert goers forgetting how to behave like normal people lately it’s getting concerning". Another tweeted: "the way fans have been crossing so many lines with female pop stars on stage recently is so insane. what is wrong with you people?"

As it stands, Pink is yet to comment further on what happened and how she feels about it. Nevertheless, please be mindful when you go to concerts and consider how your actions, however well-intentioned, could make the artist feel.

WATCH: Leigh-Anne opens up about Don't Say Love and her debut album

Leigh-Anne Picks Her Own Interview Questions | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson says he expected "a lot more hate" for his porn career

Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson expected "a lot more hate" for doing porn

Celeb

Grimace Shake trend goes viral on TikTok but what does it mean? Is it real?

What is the Grimace Shake trend? Viral TikTok meme explained

Viral

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Riverdale season 7 wraps filming as production ends on final season

Riverdale season 7 officially wraps filming as production ends on final season

Riverdale

Colleen Ballinger thanks fans and appears to allude to allegations on stage at Miranda Sings show

Colleen Ballinger appears to allude to allegations during live Miranda Sings show

YouTubers