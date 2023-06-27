Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage

By Sam Prance

The incident has sparked a conversation as to what is appropriate fan behaviour at shows.

A fan threw their mother's ashes at Pink on stage while she was performing live in London and it's sparked a debate online.

In recent years, there's been a lot of discourse surrounding what is inappropriate behaviour at a concert. In May, Taylor Swift fans were criticised after a group of them held up photos of Taylor's late grandmother while she was performing 'Marjorie' on The Eras Tour. This month, both Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were injured after fans assaulted assaulted them on stage.

Now, a Pink fan is being called out after they threw their mother's ashes at Pink, mid-performance, leaving the artist bewildered.

Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, @jomas__ via Twitter

Over the weekend (Jun 25), Pink performed in Hyde Park as part of her Summer Carnival Tour. While singing 'Just Like a Pill' to the crowd, Pink was caught off guard. In videos from the event, you can see a fan throw a bag of ashes at Pink. Shocked, Pink asks, "Is this your mom? I don't know how I feel about this", before putting the ashes down and continuing to sing.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral online with one being viewed over 1.4 million times.

Reacting, one person wrote: "concert goers forgetting how to behave like normal people lately it’s getting concerning". Another tweeted: "the way fans have been crossing so many lines with female pop stars on stage recently is so insane. what is wrong with you people?"

As it stands, Pink is yet to comment further on what happened and how she feels about it. Nevertheless, please be mindful when you go to concerts and consider how your actions, however well-intentioned, could make the artist feel.