Rauw Alejandro opens up about split from Rosalía in emotional Hayami Hana lyrics
11 August 2023, 11:21
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro dance on Instagram live
The meaning behind Rauw Alejandro's emotional Hayami Hana lyrics explained.
Rauw Alejandro has released his first song since his split from Rosalía and fans are sobbing over the meaning of his 'Hayami Hana' lyrics. With that in mind, we've taken a look at the English translation, so you can understand exactly what the single is about.
On July 25th, People confirmed that Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía had broken up. The power couple first start dating in 2019 and went public with their relationship in 2021. They even released a joint EP together in March and announced that they were engaged on the same day. According to sources, they ended things mutually and still "love" each other.
Now, Rauw Alejandro has opened up about the split in the lyrics to his new song 'Hayami Hana' and they're heartbreaking.
What does Hayami Hana' mean?
'Hayami' is a Japanese name that means "rare beauty". Meanwhile, 'Hana' is a Japanese flower. The flower appears to be a direct reference to Rosalía whose name derives from the Latin term for Rose. Given that Rosalía famously loves Japanese culture and even filmed her 'TUYA' video in Japan, there's a theory that Hayami Hana could be Rauw's nickname for her.
In the emotional song, Rauw raps: "In case we never speak again / And my favourite eyes don't look at me again / I'm doing this, if you ever want to reminisce / About your fool, the one who truly loved you."
Rauw then implies that Rosalía ended the relationship and he wanted it to continue. He adds: "And I don't blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone / The press, social media, group pressures / Long distance is tougher, it's easier if we're close / We work non-stop, but to what extent?"
He also denies cheating accusations by saying: "I am a lot of things, but not a cheater / She always had my phone's password."
Hayami Hana By Raúl
In the last verse, Rauw praises Rosalía's talent. He raps: "Last thing: I know you'll be the best artist / I just don't think there is someone else like you / You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines / I'd know that even if I was blind / 'Cause just by listening to your voice / The sea calms down from any torment."
In the outro, Rauw bids goodbye to the relationship by singing: "Damn, baby, I will miss you / I didn't think this would ever end, yeah / I am once again left without you here / I won't stop you this time / I say farewell, hope you do well, yeah."
As it stands, Rosalía is yet to address the song. We shall update you if and when she does.
Rauw Alejandro - 'Hayami Hana' lyrics: English translation
INTRO
In case we never speak again
And my favorite eyes don't look at me again
I'm doing this, if you ever want to reminisce
About your fool, the one who truly loved you
And I won't act tough, I won't play around
Everybody here knows I'll cry for you, I'll miss you
Yes, there's nothing to hide here
But there are a couple things I'd like to get off my chest
CHORUS
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows shit
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows
They act like they know, know shit
VERSE 1
We've argued, I struggle to express myself
You know еverything that I lack in
I've also had to put up with some of your things
But I nеver thought about leaving
And it's such a shame, couples no longer last, just for a short time
Only a few old couples left, let them tell us their tricks
How can I spend my life staring at the sunrise with you?
And, mami, I don't have an answer to that
But I equally loved your qualities and flaws
Everything gets harder with time
But not a lot of people could've been prepared for this
And I don't blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone
The press, social media, group pressures
Long distance is tougher, it's easier if we're close
We work non-stop, but to what extent?
Being together, by ourselves
Is worth more than all the money and fame
To wake up and see you by my side
So I don't want to get out of bed
VERSE 2
Ayy, all of my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco
Everybody knows that, it's no secret
But I can't stop missing how she'd sleep in my arms
I don't know how to stop thinking about that last hug
And if I knew it'd be the last, I wouldn't have let her go
Then perhaps she'd be by my side now
Watching movies, tucked in bed
But this summer I am like the sun, alone
VERSE 3
I am a lot of things, but not a cheater
She always had my phone's password
This was something beyond my control
My girl made of glass, my paper boat
You were disarmed and I tried to fix you
And although you left far away from me, I stayed
I'm not there anymore, but I want you to know
You're stronger than you think
And I hope someday we can laugh at the past
There are no grudges here, this is not a complaint
'Cause you've given me the best days
That's why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma'
I gave you everything and I'd do it again
I'll finish our house in case you think of coming back
Today I stop writing to you, not loving you
How could I forget your kisses after "That Nap"?
CHORUS
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows shit
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Nobody knows, nobody knows
They act like they know, know shit
VERSE 4
Last thing: I know you'll be the best artist
I just don't think there is someone else like you
You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines
I'd know that even if I was blind
'Cause just by listening to your voice
The sea calms down from any torment
Thousands of people would agree
It's not just me and my deep feelings
And, since Los Angeles I knew, she is my MOTOMAMI
What will come next? I'm not sure
But I know that all the GRAMMYs will be yours, hey
They will study your art over time
When others plan, I know that they always take you as an example
And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt
Because God only chooses a few with that amount of talent
You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, eh
You are medicine
You heal my heart
All those nights back at home, dancing to our song
And if life brings me back to you on another occasion
I won't ask fate for an explanation
OUTRO
I am once again left without you here
Damn, baby, I will miss you
I didn't think this would ever end, yeah
I am once again left without you here
I won't stop you this time
I say farewell, hope you do well, yeah
Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts
I say farewell, hope you do well
Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts
I say farewell, hope you do well
Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts
I say farewell, hope you do well
Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts
Oh-ah-ah-ah
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
