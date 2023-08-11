Rauw Alejandro opens up about split from Rosalía in emotional Hayami Hana lyrics

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Rauw Alejandro's emotional Hayami Hana lyrics explained.

Rauw Alejandro has released his first song since his split from Rosalía and fans are sobbing over the meaning of his 'Hayami Hana' lyrics. With that in mind, we've taken a look at the English translation, so you can understand exactly what the single is about.

On July 25th, People confirmed that Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía had broken up. The power couple first start dating in 2019 and went public with their relationship in 2021. They even released a joint EP together in March and announced that they were engaged on the same day. According to sources, they ended things mutually and still "love" each other.

Now, Rauw Alejandro has opened up about the split in the lyrics to his new song 'Hayami Hana' and they're heartbreaking.

What does Hayami Hana' mean?

'Hayami' is a Japanese name that means "rare beauty". Meanwhile, 'Hana' is a Japanese flower. The flower appears to be a direct reference to Rosalía whose name derives from the Latin term for Rose. Given that Rosalía famously loves Japanese culture and even filmed her 'TUYA' video in Japan, there's a theory that Hayami Hana could be Rauw's nickname for her.

In the emotional song, Rauw raps: "In case we never speak again / And my favourite eyes don't look at me again / I'm doing this, if you ever want to reminisce / About your fool, the one who truly loved you."

Rauw then implies that Rosalía ended the relationship and he wanted it to continue. He adds: "And I don't blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone / The press, social media, group pressures / Long distance is tougher, it's easier if we're close / We work non-stop, but to what extent?"

He also denies cheating accusations by saying: "I am a lot of things, but not a cheater / She always had my phone's password."

In the last verse, Rauw praises Rosalía's talent. He raps: "Last thing: I know you'll be the best artist / I just don't think there is someone else like you / You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines / I'd know that even if I was blind / 'Cause just by listening to your voice / The sea calms down from any torment."

In the outro, Rauw bids goodbye to the relationship by singing: "Damn, baby, I will miss you / I didn't think this would ever end, yeah / I am once again left without you here / I won't stop you this time / I say farewell, hope you do well, yeah."

As it stands, Rosalía is yet to address the song. We shall update you if and when she does.

Rauw Alejandro - 'Hayami Hana' lyrics: English translation

INTRO

In case we never speak again

And my favorite eyes don't look at me again

I'm doing this, if you ever want to reminisce

About your fool, the one who truly loved you

And I won't act tough, I won't play around

Everybody here knows I'll cry for you, I'll miss you

Yes, there's nothing to hide here

But there are a couple things I'd like to get off my chest

CHORUS

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows shit

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows

They act like they know, know shit

VERSE 1

We've argued, I struggle to express myself

You know еverything that I lack in

I've also had to put up with some of your things

But I nеver thought about leaving

And it's such a shame, couples no longer last, just for a short time

Only a few old couples left, let them tell us their tricks

How can I spend my life staring at the sunrise with you?

And, mami, I don't have an answer to that

But I equally loved your qualities and flaws

Everything gets harder with time

But not a lot of people could've been prepared for this

And I don't blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone

The press, social media, group pressures

Long distance is tougher, it's easier if we're close

We work non-stop, but to what extent?

Being together, by ourselves

Is worth more than all the money and fame

To wake up and see you by my side

So I don't want to get out of bed

VERSE 2

Ayy, all of my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco

Everybody knows that, it's no secret

But I can't stop missing how she'd sleep in my arms

I don't know how to stop thinking about that last hug

And if I knew it'd be the last, I wouldn't have let her go

Then perhaps she'd be by my side now

Watching movies, tucked in bed

But this summer I am like the sun, alone

VERSE 3

I am a lot of things, but not a cheater

She always had my phone's password

This was something beyond my control

My girl made of glass, my paper boat

You were disarmed and I tried to fix you

And although you left far away from me, I stayed

I'm not there anymore, but I want you to know

You're stronger than you think

And I hope someday we can laugh at the past

There are no grudges here, this is not a complaint

'Cause you've given me the best days

That's why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma'

I gave you everything and I'd do it again

I'll finish our house in case you think of coming back

Today I stop writing to you, not loving you

How could I forget your kisses after "That Nap"?

CHORUS

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows shit

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Nobody knows, nobody knows

They act like they know, know shit

VERSE 4

Last thing: I know you'll be the best artist

I just don't think there is someone else like you

You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines

I'd know that even if I was blind

'Cause just by listening to your voice

The sea calms down from any torment

Thousands of people would agree

It's not just me and my deep feelings

And, since Los Angeles I knew, she is my MOTOMAMI

What will come next? I'm not sure

But I know that all the GRAMMYs will be yours, hey

They will study your art over time

When others plan, I know that they always take you as an example

And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt

Because God only chooses a few with that amount of talent

You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, eh

You are medicine

You heal my heart

All those nights back at home, dancing to our song

And if life brings me back to you on another occasion

I won't ask fate for an explanation

OUTRO

I am once again left without you here

Damn, baby, I will miss you

I didn't think this would ever end, yeah

I am once again left without you here

I won't stop you this time

I say farewell, hope you do well, yeah

Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts

I say farewell, hope you do well

Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts

I say farewell, hope you do well

Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts

I say farewell, hope you do well

Ayy, ayy-ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy, how it hurts

Oh-ah-ah-ah

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!