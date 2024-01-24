Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

Fans are obsessed and impressed by her faultless performance, calling the subtle adjustment "smooth".

Reneé Rapp's Saturday Night Live debut? Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular.

The Mean Girls star and chaotic interview icon well and truly confirmed her status as one of the most exciting rising stars with her musical performances, and short but memorable appearance in a sketch about lip-reading. On top of that, it also looks like she expertly managed to avoid an wardrobe malfunction during her performance.

While performing 'Not My Fault' with surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion during the Jan 20th episode, Reneé had herself covered with a subtle adjustment that fans caught while watching the show.

For the performance, Reneé wore a black outfit consisting of a pair of black trousers, a bikini top and a jacket. During the song, Reneé is seen dancing as Megan appears on stage before she turns her back to the camera and quickly reaches up and readjusts her bikini top.

She does it again a few seconds later and doesn't miss a single beat before launching back into the choreography and delivering flawless vocals.

The move was so smooth and subtle that some viewers barely even noticed it. Either way, fans are obsessed and impressed by her faultless performance.

Reneé Rapp: Not My Fault with Megan Thee Stallion (Live) - SNL

The SNL gig was a dream come true for Reneé, who previously tweeted in 2020 that she wanted to be a musical guest on the show.

As well as Megan’s surprise appearance with Reneé, there was another surprise guest that joined Reneé for her big moment. The icon, legend and original Regina George herself, Rachel McAdams, actually introduced Reneé’s performance.

Reginas supporting Reginas, we love to see it.

