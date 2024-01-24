Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

24 January 2024, 14:01 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 15:57

Renee Rapp had a graceful fall onto an NYC sidewalk

PopBuzz

By PopBuzz

Fans are obsessed and impressed by her faultless performance, calling the subtle adjustment "smooth".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reneé Rapp's Saturday Night Live debut? Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular.

The Mean Girls star and chaotic interview icon well and truly confirmed her status as one of the most exciting rising stars with her musical performances, and short but memorable appearance in a sketch about lip-reading. On top of that, it also looks like she expertly managed to avoid an wardrobe malfunction during her performance.

While performing 'Not My Fault' with surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion during the Jan 20th episode, Reneé had herself covered with a subtle adjustment that fans caught while watching the show.

Fans are living for Reneé&squot;s "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance
Fans are living for Reneé's "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance. Picture: John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, SNL via YouTube

For the performance, Reneé wore a black outfit consisting of a pair of black trousers, a bikini top and a jacket. During the song, Reneé is seen dancing as Megan appears on stage before she turns her back to the camera and quickly reaches up and readjusts her bikini top.

She does it again a few seconds later and doesn't miss a single beat before launching back into the choreography and delivering flawless vocals.

The move was so smooth and subtle that some viewers barely even noticed it. Either way, fans are obsessed and impressed by her faultless performance.

Reneé Rapp: Not My Fault with Megan Thee Stallion (Live) - SNL

The SNL gig was a dream come true for Reneé, who previously tweeted in 2020 that she wanted to be a musical guest on the show.

As well as Megan’s surprise appearance with Reneé, there was another surprise guest that joined Reneé for her big moment. The icon, legend and original Regina George herself, Rachel McAdams, actually introduced Reneé’s performance.

Reginas supporting Reginas, we love to see it.

[H/T BuzzFeed]

Read more about Mean Girls here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

News

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her dating life

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift new album: TS11 release date, theories, tracklist and news

Taylor Swift new album: TS11 release date, theories, tracklist and news

Taylor Swift

Fans are feeling "second hand embarrassment" over video of Billie Eilish accidentally ignoring Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa being accidentally 'ignored' by Billie Eilish in viral video is making people "cringe"

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News