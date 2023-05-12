Read the English translation of Shakira's emotional Acróstico lyrics

12 May 2023, 12:23

Shakira reveals her son Milan made her collab with Bizarrap

By Sam Prance

Are Shakira's Acróstico lyrics about Gerard Piqué? The meaning behind the song explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shakira is back with a moving new ballad but what do her 'Acróstico' lyrics mean and are they about her ex Gerard Piqué?

Over the course of the past year, Shakira has released hit after hit after hit. From 'Te Felicito' to 'TQG', Shakira is truly in her bag right now. Not to mention, her Bizarapp collab 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' has taken on a life of its own. In the song, Shakira drags her cheating ex Gerard Piqué and the lyrics have resonated with listeners all around the world.

READ MORE: Read the English translation of Shakira's savage Bizarrap lyrics in which she drags Gerard Piqué

Now, Shakira has released a new song called 'Acróstico'. What do the lyrics mean though? Here's the English translation.

What does 'Acróstico' mean?

Shakira Acróstico lyrics English translation: The meaning explained
Shakira Acróstico lyrics English translation: The meaning explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @shakira via Instagram

'Acróstico' means 'acrostic' which is another word for a poem. The song is an emotional ballad in which Shakira sings about how her sons are the true loves of her life and how they have helped her move on from the heartbreak she experienced after Piqué cheated on her. The first letter of each Spanish lyric in both verses spell out her son's names: Milan and Sasha.

In the first verse, Shakira sings: "You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility." She then explains that she will always be there for her sons: "And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you".

In the chorus, Shakira adds: "Loving you cures my pain / It makes me feel better / I’m here for whatever you need / You came to complete what I am."

Shakira - Acróstico (Official Lyric Video)

In the second verse, Shakira references her split from Piqué. She sings: "Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek / Learning to forgive is wise." Giving further advice to her sons, she adds: "If things are damaged, don't throw them away, repair them / Face your problems head on / You have to laugh at life / Even though the wounds hurt".

No. I'm not crying. You are.

Shakira - 'Acróstico' lyrics: English translation

VERSE 1
You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end
I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility
But things are not always as we dream
Sometimes we run, but we don’t know where we're going
Never doubt that I will be here
Talk to me and I’ll listen to you

PRE-CHORUS
And even though life treated me like this
I will be strong just for you

CHORUS
All I want is your happiness
And to be with you
Your smile is my weakness
Loving you cures my pain
It makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am

VERSE 2
Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek
Learning to forgive is wise, only love comes out of those lips
If things are damaged, don't throw them away, repair them
Face your problems head on
You have to laugh at life
Even though the wounds hurt

PRE-CHORUS
You have to give people your whole heart
Even if they hurt you for no reason

CHORUS
All I want is your happiness
And to be with you
Your smile is my weakness
Loving you cures my pain
It makes me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am

OUTRO
You cure my pain
You make me feel better
I’m here for whatever you need
You came to complete what I am

WATCH: Mae Muller and Sam Ryder face off in The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz

Mae Muller & Sam Ryder vs. 'The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Corey Mylchreest filmed Queen Charlotte's love confession with a broken ankle

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest's broken ankle completely changed a key love scene

Bridgerton

Will Poulter recalls the time someone thought he was Sid from Toy Story

Will Poulter was once mistaken for Sid from Toy Story in real life

News

Carly finally confesses her love for Freddie in dramatic iCarly season 3 trailer

Carly and Freddie finally get together in dramatic iCarly season 3 trailer

News

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

Freaky Friday 2 with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is officially in the works

Freaky Friday 2 with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is officially in the works

News