Read the English translation of Shakira's emotional Acróstico lyrics

Shakira reveals her son Milan made her collab with Bizarrap

By Sam Prance

Are Shakira's Acróstico lyrics about Gerard Piqué? The meaning behind the song explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shakira is back with a moving new ballad but what do her 'Acróstico' lyrics mean and are they about her ex Gerard Piqué?

Over the course of the past year, Shakira has released hit after hit after hit. From 'Te Felicito' to 'TQG', Shakira is truly in her bag right now. Not to mention, her Bizarapp collab 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' has taken on a life of its own. In the song, Shakira drags her cheating ex Gerard Piqué and the lyrics have resonated with listeners all around the world.

READ MORE: Read the English translation of Shakira's savage Bizarrap lyrics in which she drags Gerard Piqué

Now, Shakira has released a new song called 'Acróstico'. What do the lyrics mean though? Here's the English translation.

What does 'Acróstico' mean?

Shakira Acróstico lyrics English translation: The meaning explained. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @shakira via Instagram

'Acróstico' means 'acrostic' which is another word for a poem. The song is an emotional ballad in which Shakira sings about how her sons are the true loves of her life and how they have helped her move on from the heartbreak she experienced after Piqué cheated on her. The first letter of each Spanish lyric in both verses spell out her son's names: Milan and Sasha.

In the first verse, Shakira sings: "You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility." She then explains that she will always be there for her sons: "And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you".

In the chorus, Shakira adds: "Loving you cures my pain / It makes me feel better / I’m here for whatever you need / You came to complete what I am."

Shakira - Acróstico (Official Lyric Video)

In the second verse, Shakira references her split from Piqué. She sings: "Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek / Learning to forgive is wise." Giving further advice to her sons, she adds: "If things are damaged, don't throw them away, repair them / Face your problems head on / You have to laugh at life / Even though the wounds hurt".

No. I'm not crying. You are.

Shakira - 'Acróstico' lyrics: English translation

VERSE 1

You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end

I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn't want you to see my fragility

But things are not always as we dream

Sometimes we run, but we don’t know where we're going

Never doubt that I will be here

Talk to me and I’ll listen to you

PRE-CHORUS

And even though life treated me like this

I will be strong just for you

CHORUS

All I want is your happiness

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness

Loving you cures my pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

VERSE 2

Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek

Learning to forgive is wise, only love comes out of those lips

If things are damaged, don't throw them away, repair them

Face your problems head on

You have to laugh at life

Even though the wounds hurt

PRE-CHORUS

You have to give people your whole heart

Even if they hurt you for no reason

CHORUS

All I want is your happiness

And to be with you

Your smile is my weakness

Loving you cures my pain

It makes me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am

OUTRO

You cure my pain

You make me feel better

I’m here for whatever you need

You came to complete what I am