Read the English translation of Shakira's savage Bizarrap lyrics in which she drags Gerard Piqué

By Sam Prance

Shakira puts Gerard Piqué on blast in her brutal 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shakira is back and she is dragging her ex Gerard Piqué in the most iconic way with her 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' lyrics.

Shakira fans will already know that the singer was in a longterm relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. They also had two sons together. In 2022, the couple announced that they had split after 11 years. Now, Shakira is airing out all their dirty laundry in the savage lyrics of her brand new Bizarapp collaboration 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53'.

The new Spanish song is so popular that the video has already been viewed over 24 million times in 10 hours. What do the lyrics mean though? We're here to provide you with the English translation of 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53'.

READ MORE: Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's De Una Vez lyrics

Shakira Bizarrap lyrics English translation: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. Picture: Dale Play, David Ramos/Getty Images

In the chorus, Shakira sings: "A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you / I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you." However, it's the verses where she really lets rip. Shakira makes clear: "I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew / I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging."

Shakira then appears to accuse Piqué of being behind her ongoing tax fraud case: "You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law / With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS / You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher / Women don't cry anymore, women invoice". Piqué was previously found guilty of tax fraud in 2019.

In the second verse, Shakira takes aim at Piqué's new 22-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. She sings: "No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement / I'm worth two 22's / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Shakira also quips: "You're going fast, slow down / Ah, a lot of gym / But work-out your brain a little too." She ends the single signings: "It's a wrap / That's it, bye".

Shakira 1, Piqué 0. You can read the full translation below.

Bizarrap & Shakira - 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53': English Translation

INTRO

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Oh-oh (Oh-oh)

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Sorry, I already took another plane

I'm not coming back here, I don't want another disappointment

So much that you pretend to be a champion

And when I needed you, you gave your worst version

Sorry, baby, it's been a while

I should have thrown that cat away

A she-wolf like me ain't for a rookie

CHORUS

A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

VERSE 1

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging

I understood that it's not my fault you're criticized

I only make music, I'm sorry I splashed you

You left me as a neighbour to the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS

You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me tougher

Women don't cry anymore, women invoice

PRE-CHORUS

He's got a good person's name

Clearly, it's not what it sounds like

He's got a good person's name

Clearly

CHORUS

She's just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with one just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

VERSE 2

From love to hate, there's only one step

This way don't come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don't even know what happened to you

You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart

I'm worth two 22's

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You're going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But workout your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it's all right with me

I'll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

PRE-CHORUS

He's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Clearly, it's not what it sounds like (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

He's got a good person's name (Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

CHORUS

And a she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

OUTRO

Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

It's a wrap

Oh, oh

That's it, bye