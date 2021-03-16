Spotify's new love quiz feature makes personalised playlists for you and your crush

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to make your own personalised love playlist on Spotify.

When you're trying to impress the one that you love, some might send flowers or chocolates, but real ones send romantic playlists.

There's nothing quite like expressing your love through music and obviously Spotify knows that. The music streaming platform have created a quiz that allows you to create a personalised playlist and custom cover art for you and your significant other.

Instead of combing through every single love song that has been created, Spotify has come through and simplified the whole process. All you need to do is answer a few questions and then you have your personalised love playlist perfectly curated to your listening habits. You can also upload your adorable couple photos and use them as cover art. Aww.

Don't worry if you're single, you can make your love-filled playlist for your friends, family or even your crush. Here's how you can do it.

Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spotify Duo

How to make your own Spotify Duo love songs playlist

1) Head over to the Spotify Duo love songs website and enter your name and the name of your significant other.

2) Next you'll need to answer how long you've been together on the sliding scale.

3) Select your ideal date night in from the options given.

4) Click on the song that best describes your relationship.

5) Now you can choose your cover art and upload your own photos. Simply tap the "+" symbol and select a photo from your camera roll or take one.

6) Select a font to complete your playlist.

Et voilà! You should now be able to access 50 personalised love songs.