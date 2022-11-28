Spotify Instafest: How to instantly generate a festival lineup from your top artists

By Sam Prance

Instafest is a festival lineup generator that uses your Spotify listening habits to make the ultimate festival lineup.

There's a brand new app called Instafest that generates a festival lineup for you based on who you listen to most on Spotify.

We've all thought about our dream festival lineups before. While the likes of Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza always have impressive lineups, it's unlikely that you've ever been to a festival where every artist is one of your faves. However, if you've been online lately you will have seen people sharing Instafest lineups that look like they were made for them.

Unfortunately, the festivals aren't real but Instafest uses your Spotify listening habits to create your ultimate festival lineup.

How do I use Instafest.app?

How to find your Instafest festival line up

Instafest is very easy to use. All you need is a Spotify account. You then head to the instafest.app website where you'll see a festival template and the simple instruction: "Create a festival lineup from your top artists. Sign in to your Spotify account to get started."

1) Click the Instafest.app link and click "Sign in with Spotify" when prompted. (This will give the app permission to see your Spotify listening history.)

2) Once you're logged in, your personalised festival lineup will appear.

3) You can then change your festival lineup based on the 'Last 4 Weeks', 'Last 6 months' or 'All-Time'.

The app automatically creates a lineup based on the artists you've listened to most over the last six months and it gives you three dates, each with a headliner, and 11 support acts. You can also change the style of your festival poster from LA Twilight to Malibu Sunrise or Mojave Dusk.

Last but not least, the festival will automatically generate a name based on your Spotify username but you can edit it to whatever you desire.

You then click save and share, and you can then download your own unique Instafest poster.

Spotify Instafest: How to create a festival lineup from your top artists. Picture: Instafest

Can I use Instafest with Apple Music?

Unfortunately Instafest is only available with Spotify as it stands. We shall update you if it becomes available with Apple Music, TIDAL or any other streaming platforms.