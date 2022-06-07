You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists

Your guide to the Spotify Pie Chart currently trending on social media.

If you loved Spotify Wrapped, then you're going to love this: a new website is transforming your most-listened to genres and artists into a colourful pie chart.

In case you didn't know, Spotify Wrapped reveals your streaming habits over the entire year. Every year we eagerly await our results, but why wait until December to see that you've been been listening to 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush on loop ever since Stranger Things 4 dropped?

Developed by a UCLA student Darren Huang, Spotify Pie collects all your Spotify data, including what your favourite genres and artists are, and turns it into a pie chart. Like Receiptify, which turned all your Spotify data into an Instagram-worthy receipt, it's currently going viral on social media. So, it's only right that we show you how to use it.

You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists
You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists. Picture: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spotify Pie

1) You'll need to head to the Spotify Pie website and there you'll be prompted to log in to your Spotify account.

2) Enter your email address and password and you will then be presented with the option to view your Spotify account data. Press "Agree" if you want to go further.

3) You're in! Your personal pie chart will appear based on your listening habits for this month. The chart will display what genres you listen to most and a list of your top artists will also appear underneath. If you hover over each section, you'll see the artists that fall into that genre.

Sadly, this only works for Spotify users at the moment – sorry Apple Music users. But people have been sharing their Spotify pie charts on social media and comparing the results.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

