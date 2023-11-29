How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained
29 November 2023, 13:35 | Updated: 29 November 2023, 15:43
Billie Eilish says she falls in love with multiple fans in Spotify promo
Spotify Wrapped 2023 comes with a new feature called Spotify Sound Town and it's super simple to find and share yours.
Listen to this article
Seen people sharing their Spotify Sound Town on social media and want to know what yours is? It's super easy to find out.
Every year Spotify aims to make Spotify Wrapped bigger and better. As well as revealing what your most popular songs and artists of the year are, Spotify Wrapped also includes unique features every year that break social media. In 2022, Spotify revealed what your Listening Personality is and in 2021, Spotify gave you your own unique Movie Soundtrack.
READ MORE: Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your top songs, top artists here
Ever wanted to know where in the world matches your music taste? Well, Spotify is now telling you your Sound Town.
What is a Spotify Sound Town?
A Spotify Sound Town is the town in the world that has the most similar music taste to you. Spotify uses your 2023 listening data and compares it to the average listening habits in cities all around the world. Spotify unveils the feature by giving you a map, pointing out the city and telling you three artists that people in that city love listening to.
To find out what your Spotify Sound Town is, all you have to do is access your Spotify Wrapped results. You can find your 2023 Wrapped on the Spotify app and on the desktop website. If your Wrapped isn't appearing just yet, click here and simply scan the QR code. This will take you to the app and your results.
Find your Spotify Sound Town here
To get your Sound Town, scroll to the third slide of your Wrapped and your results will be revealed. You then have the chance to share your Sound Town directly to your socials.
Which Sound Town did you get?
Read more Spotify news here:
- How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know
- Spotify Fanalytics: How to see your fan analytics and stats
- Taylor Swift Spotify Top 5: How to find your ‘By Listens’ Top 5 albums
- Spotify Instafest: How to instantly generate a festival lineup from your top artists
- Spotify Icebergify: How to create your own personal iceberg chart using your Spotify stats
WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down JAGUAR II track by track
Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album