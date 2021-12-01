How to find Spotify's 'Top 1% of Fans' feature

By Katie Louise Smith

Spotify have been telling people they're in the top 1% of fans for certain artists – but if you haven't got a notification yet, how do you find it?

Is there anything more exciting than receiving a notification from Spotify about your most listened to songs and most played artists? Actually, yes, there's a lot of things that are much more exciting than that but for the purpose of this article, we're going to pretend that Spotify's algorithm is the best thing since sliced bread.

Back in 2020, Spotify sent out notifications to users and telling them that they are in the top 1% of fans for a certain artist. The feature isn't new – it's popped up on people's accounts before but now it's back and everyone is sharing their results on social media.

But if you haven't got your notification yet, how do you find out? Here's everything you need to know about Spotify's Top Fans feature.

Spotify Top Fans feature: How to find it. Picture: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spotify

How to find and use Spotify's Top Fans feature:

UPDATE 1/12/21: A similar '1% of Listeners' stat is also included in your personal Spotify's 2021 Wrapped feature. You can find that in your Wrapped slideshow, on the 'Top Artist' slide. The 'Top 1% of Fans' feature from 2020 is a little different. Here's how to find it.

If you're in the top 1% of listeners for a certain artist, you'll either receive an email notification, or you'll get a pop up notification on your phone screen. If your listening habits have earned you a place in that elite club of your favourite artist, then you can also open your app and a pop up should appear on your screen.

If you don't get an email or a pop up notification, you're probably not in the 1%. Sorry about it.

Anyone who isn’t within the top 1% on @Spotify are all fake fans. pic.twitter.com/Jk4g6mkgxQ — blink-182 (@blink182) February 25, 2020

Unlike Spotify's infamous end of year Wrapped feature, there's no way to search for or trigger the pop up notification, it's all done using your listening data. So, all those hours you've spent listening to Bradley Cooper's tracks on the A Star Is Born soundtrack? Wasted... because ya clearly haven't been listening enough, have ya?!

People are feeling incredibly left out that their friends have made it into the 1% while they're still sitting there waiting for a 1% notification that they're never gonna get.

Me patiently waiting for @Spotify to tell me I’m in the top percentage of someone’s fans pic.twitter.com/R5jyV7gerq — Josh Harris (@mousepadmusic) February 24, 2020

the fact i’m not in the top 1% of anyone’s spotify fans pic.twitter.com/dp2I3ouEjH — 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐢 *⊹˚. (@moonwitchery) February 25, 2020

Honestly, justice for those of us who have been so cruelly left out by Spotify.

