Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to find your top songs and artists

By Katie Louise Smith

Find out your most streamed songs, your 2021: The Movie and your Audio Aura.

Spotify 2021 Wrapped is finally here! Yep, Spotify just launched their 2021 Wrapped feature and, once again, it's about to expose your music listening habits over the last 12 months.

2021 has been a huge year for music, with artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X dropping their debut albums, Adele returning with another record-breaker, Taylor Swift dropping two re-recorded albums... Even ABBA came back after 40 years, for Christ's sake. And Wrapped 2021 is about to reveal all the ins and outs of what you've been listening to this year.

As always, your Spotify Wrapped 2021 results will include everything you listened to between January 1st 2021 until October 31st 2021. It doesn't include anything that you may have streamed in November.

2021's Wrapped categories include: Your top artists, top genres, most listened to songs, podcasts and minutes listened. Spotify users can also see their Audio Aura, their 2021: The Movie songs, and a 2021 Wrapped: Blend playlist feature. Here's how to find yours.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to find your top songs. Picture: Spotify

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2021

There are two ways you can find your Spotify Wrapped stats: On the Spotify website right here. Or on the mobile app.

The app will take you straight to the feature and show you everything in a nice little story that you can easily share to your other social media accounts.

The website will ask you to connect to your Spotify account from within the browser. Once connected, you'll be able to see your top most listened to artists, your top most listened to songs and an assortment of other categories that may have either very surprising results or absolutely shocking ones.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Find your top 5 songs and artists. Picture: Spotify

How to find your Audio Aura in Spotify Wrapped 2021

As part of 2021 Wrapped, Spotify have included a brand new feature that reveals what kind of aura your listening habits have. Results include things like 'wistful and yearning', 'wistful and comforting', or 'confident and bold'.

There's countless combinations and each word also has it's own colour that gives users a personalised aura.

You can find your Audio Aura as part of your 2021 Wrapped presentation. Tap through the feature story on the Spotify app to find yours.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to find your Audio Aura. Picture: Spotify

How to find your 2021 movie soundtrack songs in Spotify Wrapped

Another new feature included in 2021 Wrapped is the 2021: The Movie stats. Users can find out which of their most played songs will appear if they were a character in their own movie.

Categories include: 'The opening credits theme,' 'the song playing as you score the game-winning point at the buzzer,' and 'the song playing as you defeat the ancient vengeful spirit'.

You can find your 2021: The Movie as part of your 2021 Wrapped presentation. Scroll through the feature story to find yours.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to find your 2021: The Movie songs. Picture: Spotify

How to find your personal top songs of 2021 on Spotify

Spotify's end-of-year wrap up even generates a playlist of your most played songs throughout the year.

On the Spotify app, you can find your Top Songs of 2021 playlist as part of your 2021 Wrapped report. Once you see it, tap 'Add to your library' and then the whole playlist should appear alongside your others.

