When does Spotify Wrapped 2021 come out?

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about the Spotify Wrapped 2021 release date and how you can access it.

Spotify has just launched a new feature that gives you fun mid-year stats but when does Spotify Wrapped 2021 come out?

It may only be June but Spotify has already come through with an array of features which hint at who you've been listening to the most this year. Yesterday (Jun 2), Spotify unveiled Spotify Only You, a new feature which tells you your Audio Birth Chart alongside other facts about your streaming habits. Spotify has also launched Spotify Blend for BFF playlists.

What about Spotify Wrapped 2021 though? Here's what you need to know about when and how you can access yours.

What date does Spotify Wrapped come out?

Spotify Wrapped 2021 date: When does it come out? Picture: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Spotify

Spotify Wrapped doesn't have a set release date. However, since launching, the popular feature has come out at the start of December every year. In 2017 and 2018, Spotify Wrapped came out on December 6, in 2019 it came out on December 5, and in 2020 it came out on December 2.

Spotify Wrapped is based on your listening habits from January 1 to October 31 of that year, so it usually doesn't come out any sooner than December. Given that it's come out earlier and earlier in recent years, Spotify Wrapped 2021 could drop as soon as December 1.

How do I get Spotify Wrapped 2021?

How do I get Spotify Wrapped 2021? Picture: Spotify

Every year, Spotify launches a Spotify Wrapped website for that specific year. To get your Spotify Wrapped, all you need to do is visit that website and connect it to your Spotify account. You can also access your Spotify Wrapped stats directly by visiting the Spotify app as soon as Spotify Wrapped 2021 becomes available.

We'll add the website link to this page as soon as it's live but be on the lookout this December to find out your top songs, top artists and all the other amazing information that Spotify Wrapped provides.

Which songs will be on your Spotify Wrapped 2021?